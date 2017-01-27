Woman dies after bungalow fire in Reid Close, near Malcolm Road, Ipswich

Emergency services in Reid Close last night Archant

A woman died after a fire at a bungalow in Ipswich last night.

Despite attempts from fire crews to rescue her from the bungalow in Reid Close, off Malcolm Road, she was found dead inside the property a short time after they were called at 7.45pm.

The cause of the fire is still yet to be established and police officers said last night they were treating the incident as unexplained.

The ambulance service said two other people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.

The fire at the semi-detached bungalow is understood to have been at the rear of the property.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: “Police were alerted by the fire service just after 7.45pm to reports of a fire at the property and that one person was believed to be inside.

“Emergency services attended however the woman was found deceased inside the home a short time later.

“A cordon has been put in place around the property while initial enquiries get under way to determine what happened.”

Police were last night unable to confirm any further details about the victim, including her age.

Officers have been contacting the woman’s next-of-kin throughout the night and this morning.

A police spokesman said this morning they were unable to provide any further updates about the incident. A police cordon remains at the scene.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said three crews were all sent to tackle the fire at the semi-detached bungalow – from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Holbrook stations. Firefighters had left the scene by 9.10pm.

An East of England Ambulance Service Trust spokesman said: “The hazardous area response team, an ambulance, an ambulance officer and a critical care paramedic from SARS (Suffolk Accident Rescue Service) attended.

“Sadly one patient was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Two others were treated for smoke inhalation, and discharged from (the) scene.”

Police and fire investigators are working to discover the cause of the blaze and asked anyone who may have information to call Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting CAD number 357 of January 26.