Woman dies at home in Felixstowe despite efforts of emergency services

A number of firefighters and ambulance crews were called to an address in Felixstowe last night – where a woman died despite efforts to save her.

Fire crews from Felixstowe and Ipswich East station, based at Ransomes Industrial Estate, were co-responding with paramedics.

They arrived at a home in Beach Road to treat a woman in her 90s – who had gone into cardiac arrest – at around 10.52pm on Sunday, January 29.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

They added: “Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the woman involved at this sad time.”