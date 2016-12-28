Woman grabbed around the neck by man who tried to steal her car in Trimley St Mary

A woman was left shaken after being pushed up against her car and grabbed by the neck during an attempted robbery in Trimley St Mary last night, police said.

The victim had parked her car in St Mary’s Close and was standing next to it when she was approached from behind by a man who demanded her car keys.

She pushed the man away but he then grabbed her around the neck.

The woman screamed and the suspect ran off empty-handed in the direction of Station Road.

The victim was left shaken and had scratches on her neck.

The suspect is described as being a white man, six feet tall, of slim build with a deep voice who was wearing dark clothing.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting crime reference 73854/16.