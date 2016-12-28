Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 2°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Woman hurt after man attempts to rob her in Trimley St Mary

08:54 28 December 2016

Police officer and PCSO on patrol

Police officer and PCSO on patrol

Archant

A woman was pushed up against her car and scratched during an attempted robbery in Trimley St Mary last night, police said.

Comment

Officers were called to St Mary’s Close shortly before 7.45pm to reports a woman had been robbed.

Police believe a man pushed the victim up against her car before scratching her neck and fleeing empty-handed, a spokesman said this morning.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting CAD number 299 of yesterday (December 28).

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Ice warning after car crashes into ditch between Witnesham and Ashbocking

3 minutes ago
Ashbocking Road crash

A car came off a road in Suffolk this morning sparking a warning from police over slippery and foggy conditions.

Ipswich driver, 60, spared jail after being nearly four times drink-drive limit when crashing

08:40 Colin Adwent
Inspector Julian Ditcham with the Drager Alcotest used by Suffolk Constabulary.

A 60-year-old who crashed his car while nearly four times the drink-drive limit has been banned from driving for almost three years and given a suspended prison term.

Woman hurt after man attempts to rob her in Trimley St Mary

08:54 Emily Townsend
Police officer and PCSO on patrol

A woman was pushed up against her car and scratched during an attempted robbery in Trimley St Mary last night, police said.

Three die on Suffolk’s roads in 24 hours

08:46 Adam Howlett
The scene of a serious crash in the village of Thorndon, near Eye.

A day of tragedy which saw three people killed on Suffolk roads in less than 24 hours has taken the total number of fatalities to 32 this year.

Lee Child’s Make Me and Roald Dahl’s The BFG are most popular Suffolk library books in 2016

08:30 Matt Stott
The most popular library books in Suffolk in 2016. L-R: Malcolm Knott, Sally Green, Alison Wheeler, James Powell and Lesley Clouting.

Crime and thriller novels proved to be the most popular borrowed library books in Suffolk this year.

Updated: Missing Colchester man Cameron Burgess found

22 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Police are appealing for help to find missing man Cameron Burgess from Colchester

A 26-year-old man who had not been seen by his family since Friday December 23 has been found safe and well by police.

Opinion: Where is our club going, Mr Evans? Our open letter to Ipswich Town boss after Boxing Day defeat

08:21 Terry Hunt
Cole Skuse and Grant Ward react during the Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 19 November 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

After another woeful performance at Portman Road in the Boxing Day defeat to Fulham, Terry Hunt has written an open letter to club owner Marcus Evans, setting out his fears for his beloved Blues.

Updated: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for fog in East Anglia – drivers urged to take care

06:26 Adam Howlett
The Met Office has warned of difficult driving conditions on Wednesday morning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog, warning of difficult driving conditions on the roads this morning.

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies aged 60

Yesterday, 21:57 Adam Howlett
Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in Star Wars: A New Hope AP Photo/Lucasfilm, Ltd. & TM

Screen star Carrie Fisher has died at the age of 60, days after suffering a heart attack on a transatlantic flight.

Train delays due to urgent repairs to track between Ipswich and Needham Market

Yesterday, 21:18 Adam Howlett
Ipswich Railway Station

Rail passengers are facing delays this evening due to ‘urgent repairs’ to the track between Ipswich and Needham Market.

Most read

Ipswich driver, 60, spared jail after being nearly four times drink-drive limit when crashing

Inspector Julian Ditcham with the Drager Alcotest used by Suffolk Constabulary.

Updated: Two women killed after accidents near Eye and Newmarket

The scene of a serious crash in the village of Thorndon, near Eye.

Opinion: Where is our club going, Mr Evans? Our open letter to Ipswich Town boss after Boxing Day defeat

Cole Skuse and Grant Ward react during the Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 19 November 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich shoplifter spends two days in custody after trolley dash with groceries worth nearly £600

Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street.

Three die on Suffolk’s roads in 24 hours

The scene of a serious crash in the village of Thorndon, near Eye.

Updated: Pedestrian, a Suffolk man in his 40s, dies after lorry crash on A14 near Ipswich on Boxing Day

Ipswich, Suffolk. The scene of the road traffic collision on the A14 at Sproughton junction on Boxing Day Evening,. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Most commented

Opinion: Where is our club going, Mr Evans? Our open letter to Ipswich Town boss after Boxing Day defeat

Cole Skuse and Grant Ward react during the Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 19 November 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Former Ipswich Town manager Jim Magilton reacts to current situation at club and criticises handling of his own departure

Jim Magilton

Calls for Boxing Day hunt to be preserved as hundreds join Essex and Suffolk Hunt in Hadleigh

The Hadleigh hunt riding over Toppesfield Bridge at the start of their traditional Boxing Day meet.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24