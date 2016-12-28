Woman hurt after man attempts to rob her in Trimley St Mary
08:54 28 December 2016
Archant
A woman was pushed up against her car and scratched during an attempted robbery in Trimley St Mary last night, police said.
Officers were called to St Mary’s Close shortly before 7.45pm to reports a woman had been robbed.
Police believe a man pushed the victim up against her car before scratching her neck and fleeing empty-handed, a spokesman said this morning.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting CAD number 299 of yesterday (December 28).