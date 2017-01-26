Overcast

Woodbridge Excelsior brass band ‘go contemporary’ at Butlins Mineworkers Championships...and it pays off

12:15 26 January 2017

Woodbridge Excelsior came fourth in the fourth section of the Butlins Mineworkers Championships, performing Lucid Perspectives. Musical director Chris Lewis-Garnham.

Woodbridge Excelsior came fourth in the fourth section of the Butlins Mineworkers Championships, performing Lucid Perspectives. Musical director Chris Lewis-Garnham.

A brass band returned from a national competition in Skegness, where members premiered a piece of music written to mark its 170th anniversary last year.

Woodbridge Excelsior came fourth in the fourth section of the Butlins Mineworkers Championships, with a rendition of Lucid Perspectives – written in four movements by award-winning composers, Lucy Pankhurst, Andrew Baker and Paul McGhee – each depicting sounds and sights from their windows when creating music, such as car horns and honking geese.

Chairman Jackie Walker said: “It wasn’t the usual type of test piece played by bands at our level, and it was said we had taken the section into contemporary musical territory.

“Comments were soon online stating how we had launched our section into a new era of music.”

Lucid Perspectives will get its second-ever live performance at the Woodbridge Excelsior’s spring concert, which starts from 3pm on March 5 at Woodbridge Community Hall, in Station Road.

