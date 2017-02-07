Woodbridge police station to be converted into 14 apartments

Developers have won permission to convert an empty Suffolk police station into new homes at the third time of asking.

Marden Homes was twice turned down in its attempt to transform the former police station in Grundisburgh Road, Woodbridge, into housing. But Suffolk Coastal District Council agreed that revisions had addressed previous concerns and warranted approval.

Last June, proposals to create 15 apartments were turned down by a planning committee, due to insufficient parking and proximity to the neighbouring Houchell building centre.

A previous application to demolish the 1930s building for six larger homes had been refused following opposition from the town council, which considered the old station a ‘non-designated heritage asset’.

The third, and ultimately successful application was submitted in November for 14 apartments – six with one bedroom and eight with two bedrooms.

Amendments included reducing the number of apartments by one, and locating the development further away from the neighbouring builder’s yard, with increased parking and revised access, to reduce impact on Moor’s Way, where residents had complained about traffic congestion and pressure on a narrow junction.

As well as more space between the new properties and Houchell’s yard, the application promised additional window glazing and ventilation as noise mitigation.

District councillors approved the latest proposal subject to a further flooding survey being conducted – to ensure a sustainable drainage strategy can be established on the site.

Although local policy requires one in three new homes to be affordable housing, planning officers were satisfied that Marden Homes complied with an exemption to the rule, by proving that economies of provision would make it unviable.

Woodbridge Town Council had recommended approval and expressed appreciation for its previous views being considered by the developer.

The Woodbridge Society also supported the application – particularly its retention of the main structure of the police station.

Anglian Water said capacity was available to accommodate the volume of foul water generated by the proposed development.