Woodbridge’s ‘Drummer Boy’ statue to stay in place following debate over future home

11:58 01 February 2017

The Drummer Boy statue outside the former Suffolk Coastal District Council offices in Melton Hill, Woodbridge

Archant

First it was going one way; then it was heading in the opposite direction but it now appears a Suffolk statue is staying put.

1 Comments
The Woodbridge Heritage Group campaigned against the relocation of The Woodbridge Heritage Group campaigned against the relocation of "The Drums of the Fore and Aft" statue

Almost a year after people in Woodbridge voted to move the ‘Drums of the Fore and Aft’ statue from outside the former district council offices to Market Hill, an application to complete the relocation has been withdrawn.

Campaigners fought to keep the statue in Woodbridge following Suffolk Coastal’s plan to transport it to new offices in Melton.

Known locally as ‘The Drummer Boy’, the statue was heading to the cobbled area of Market Hill with Suffolk Coastal willing to transfer custody and fund relocation from the budget set aside for moving its HQ.

Then, the chosen developers of the vacant Melton Hill site revealed their own survey of local people, suggesting it should remain standing and Woodbridge Town Council decided to withdraw an application for the move, after considering the statue’s condition and likely transport cost.

Linda Seagers, member of the Woodbridge Heritage Group, which led the campaign, said: “I think people will agree it turned out for the best. My reservation is that there was a vote but it was held to find a home in the event of him not being able to stay. If asked again, people might opt to keep him there.

“I think he needs some specialist attention. Perhaps the money set aside for his removal could fund the restoration.

“My concern is what will happen while the site is developed and if he will remain under the town council’s jurisdiction. I’ll be writing to the council, and may request a meeting with the developer to find out.

“Overall, we’re delighted that the Drummer Boy is staying in town. That was, after all, the purpose of our campaign.”

Campaigners had argued the statue was donated to the ‘people of the town’ by the Ninth Earl of Albemarle, after his father (the statue’s sculptor) died in 1979. They said his wife wished it to be on public display in Woodbridge following his own death.

While Suffolk Coastal had claimed custody of the statue, no official record could be found by the district council or the town.

The town council is in discussion with Suffolk Coastal regarding a licence for the statue to remain, with some funds provided for its upkeep, depending on planning approval for the site’s redevelopment.

1 comment

  • I just hope that no-one comes along and steals it. If thieves can take Hepworth and Moore sculptures weighing tons, this shouldn't be a problem for a determined crook.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    T Doff

    Wednesday, February 1, 2017

