Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Woodbridge’s New Horizons lunch club receives annual award for ‘outstanding contribution’

21:29 12 February 2017

The Potter Cup is awarded to the New Horizons club by the mayor, Stephen Attwell (right), and his consort Una Mitchell (standing holding the trophy with Diana Luxmoore, who nominated the club for the award). Also seated are longest serving club member Linda Cadman (left) and club manager, Brenda Jackson.

The Potter Cup is awarded to the New Horizons club by the mayor, Stephen Attwell (right), and his consort Una Mitchell (standing holding the trophy with Diana Luxmoore, who nominated the club for the award). Also seated are longest serving club member Linda Cadman (left) and club manager, Brenda Jackson.

Archant

A club for older people has been presented with an award for its contribution to life in Woodbridge over the last year.

Comment

The Potter Cup, awarded annually by the town council, was presented to the New Horizons club rescued by the community after Age UK Suffolk announced its closure due to funding losses in 2015.

Those present included the mayor and his consort; Diana Luxmoore, who nominated the club; longest serving member Linda Cadman and manager Brenda Jackson.

Committee chairman James Lightfoot praised all volunteers from cooks and drivers, to those who organise activities like scrabble, flower arranging, exercise and bowling. He said supervised art sessions had been a constant while the club had to meet in a room at the library before moving to St Mary’s Church Centre. He thanked the club’s diligent treasurer and its manager Brenda Jackson, who he described as “a rock” during the club’s upheaval.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Have your say on plans for 20mph limit in 33 Ipswich streets near town centre

19:15 Gemma Mitchell
Berners Street is one of the roads included in the plans. Picture: Lucy Taylor

Support is building for proposals to lower the speed limit in 33 Ipswich roads, with a councillor claiming it will make the area “safer, quieter and less polluted”.

Eight Suffolk mysteries become nine, as Kersey ‘time slip’ added to our list of curious tales

19:45 Tom Potter
Did three naval cadets travel back in time in Kersey? Picture: DAVID LAMMING

Suffolk is steeped in history some of it uncanny and mysterious. From green children who suddenly appeared in the village of Woolpit, to little green men landing in Rendlesham Forest. Are there rational explanations for the county’s abiding myths, legends and unsolved puzzles?

Woodbridge’s New Horizons lunch club receives annual award for ‘outstanding contribution’

54 minutes ago Tom Potter
The Potter Cup is awarded to the New Horizons club by the mayor, Stephen Attwell (right), and his consort Una Mitchell (standing holding the trophy with Diana Luxmoore, who nominated the club for the award). Also seated are longest serving club member Linda Cadman (left) and club manager, Brenda Jackson.

A club for older people has been presented with an award for its contribution to life in Woodbridge over the last year.

Tributes to ‘Superman’ brother and son Gurdip Johal killed in A12 lorry crash

17:26 Matt Reason
Gurdip Johal. Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

The sister of the lorry driver tragically killed in the A12 lorry crash in Essex has spoke of her family’s heartbreaking loss.

Bleak conditions set to make way for warmer weather in coming days

17:00 Tom Potter
Snow arrives in Beccles. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

A biting spell of cold weather is expected to make way for warmer temperatures over the coming days.

A14 eastbound closed at Risby due to crash

17:11 Gemma Mitchell
The A14 at Risby (stock image). Picture: Phil Morley

A stretch of the A14 was blocked to traffic for almost two hours while emergency services dealt with a single-vehicle collision.

Ipswich families create banner at Hearts for Rights Morning to be sent to Donald Trump

16:41 Gemma Mitchell
Agnes Matthews, five, getting crafty at the Hearts for Rights Morning at La Tour Cycle Cafe. Picture: Seana Hughes

Marching the streets while waving a placard and chanting for change is one way to protest, but it’s not the only way.

Where is the most romantic place in East Anglia?

16:00 Martine Silkstone
Sunset on the River Ant in Norfolk.

It’s nearly Valentine’s Day, love is in the air and people everywhere find their thoughts turning to romance. But where is the best place to woo your partner on this special day for l’amour?

Garden centre founder Roger Crompton Notcutt honoured with blue plaque at former Woodbridge home

15:40 Tom Potter
A blue plaque has been unveiled at the home of Roger Crompton Notcutt, who founded Notcutts Garden Centres 120 years ago. Left to right: Andrew Notcutt, Caroline Notcutt, William Brookes Keith, Sarah Lovatt, Beryl Campbell and William Notcutt. Picture: GENESIS PR

The forefather of a celebrated Suffolk business, which now employs 1,300 people at 18 garden centres throughout the country, has been honoured with a permanent memorial.

Floral tributes to Dean Stansby after stabbing in Ancaster Road, Ipswich – Murder investigation update

14:14 Matt Stott
Floral tributes in honour of Dean Stansby in Ancaster Road on Sunday. Picture: MATT STOTT

Tributes have been paid to Dean Stansby after he was named by police as the victim of the fatal stabbing near Ipswich railway station earlier this week.

Most read

Floral tributes to Dean Stansby after stabbing in Ancaster Road, Ipswich – Murder investigation update

Floral tributes in honour of Dean Stansby in Ancaster Road on Sunday. Picture: MATT STOTT

Updated: Orwell Bridge reopens after crash but A14 collision and snowfall prompts police safety warning

Snow showers in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Have your say on plans for 20mph limit in 33 Ipswich streets near town centre

Berners Street is one of the roads included in the plans. Picture: Lucy Taylor

Nine places to eat out in Ipswich if you are vegan

Avocado is an ingredient used often in vegan meals

Kissing it Better charity programme brings sunshine to patients at Ipswich Hospital

L-R Joan Sheppard with students Megan Hynes and Rabbina Malik. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Eight Suffolk mysteries become nine, as Kersey ‘time slip’ added to our list of curious tales

Did three naval cadets travel back in time in Kersey? Picture: DAVID LAMMING

Most commented

Have your say on plans for 20mph limit in 33 Ipswich streets near town centre

Berners Street is one of the roads included in the plans. Picture: Lucy Taylor

Updated: Orwell Bridge reopens after crash but A14 collision and snowfall prompts police safety warning

Snow showers in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich families create banner at Hearts for Rights Morning to be sent to Donald Trump

Agnes Matthews, five, getting crafty at the Hearts for Rights Morning at La Tour Cycle Cafe. Picture: Seana Hughes

Reaction: Mick McCarthy hails Huws and Diagouraga after 1-0 win at Aston Villa

Emyr Huws celebrates scoring Ipswich's late winner at Villa Park

Eight Suffolk mysteries become nine, as Kersey ‘time slip’ added to our list of curious tales

Did three naval cadets travel back in time in Kersey? Picture: DAVID LAMMING

Nine places to eat out in Ipswich if you are vegan

Avocado is an ingredient used often in vegan meals
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
MyDate24 MyPhotos24