Why is this special house in Newmarket named ‘Wynyard’?

PUBLISHED: 13:46 06 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:46 06 October 2018

Wynyard House, for sale. Pic; Mike Higginson frazaz.com for www.davidburr.co.uk

This Victorian house situated on one of the most sought after roads in Newmarket is for sale for £999,950 and named ‘Wynyard’ for a rather special reason - but why?

Why is this splendid Victorian property for sale called Wynard House?

Wynyard House, for sale. Pic; Mike Higginson frazaz.com for www.davidburr.co.ukWynyard House, for sale. Pic; Mike Higginson frazaz.com for www.davidburr.co.uk

Located on Bury Road in Newmarket, one of the town’s most sought after roads, Wynyard House is for sale for a guide price of £999,950.

It was named by the then Lord Derby after his horse won a major race by a yard, creating the name ‘Wynyard’.

The property enjoys spectacular accommodation of 3700 sqft having been modernised whilst maintaining many period features, such as parquet flooring and ornate fireplaces.

The property further benefits from gated driveway parking and a private rear garden, all of which is located directly beside ‘Lord Derby’s Gap’, the horse walk that links Bury Road with the Heath.

For more information contact David Burr on 01638 669035.

