Young cyclist asks woman for sex in Cauldwell Hall Road, Ipswich, before grabbing her breasts
10:56 23 January 2017
Archant
A young man on a pushbike is reported to have approached a woman in Ipswich and asked for sex before grabbing her bottom and breasts.
The alleged sexual assault is alleged to have happened in Cauldwell Hall Road road just before 1am yesterday, Sunday.
Police said the offender had his face covered with a scarf and was wearing a baseball cap when it happened.
He cycles off on a red and white push bike after grabbing the woman, who is in her late 20s.
“Detectives would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anyone matching this description in the area at the time stated, or who may have information to assist the investigation,” a police spokesman added.
Caudlwell Hall Road runs between Foxhall Road and Spring road in the east os Ipswich.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting the reference number 37/13533/17.
Sign in to leave your comment
4 comments
well mannered and a skilled cyclist, hard to find in the youth nowadays, ................only joking, should have had a slap round the lug'ols little sod
Add your comment | Report this comment
dantastic
Monday, January 23, 2017
"......matching this description...." as no description has been provided we are left to our imaginations. What is the point of this?
Add your comment | Report this comment
Steve Blake
Monday, January 23, 2017
Drawn to this one by the headline. I like to read a bit of porn. How did he manage all that whilst still on his bike? Surely he had at least one hand on his 'handlebar'? What's a push bike, Hirst? Do you mean bicycle?
Add your comment | Report this comment
Basil Smallpiece
Monday, January 23, 2017
Normal behaviour in Trump Towers...
Add your comment | Report this comment
Ed Balls
Monday, January 23, 2017
The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site