Young people in Sudbury take care home residents to the theatre

A group of young volunteers arranged for four disabled women from a Sudbury care home to see their school musical. Picture: TONY GEARING Archant

Care home residents in Sudbury have had their first night out in a year thanks to a young-people’s charity.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dorothy Turpin and Margaret Annear live at Catchpole Court care home and went to visit the Ormiston Sudbury Academy with some of the students and other residents.

They both use wheelchairs and are in their 80s.

Suffolk charity YOPEY (Young People of the Year) gave some of the school’s sixth formers £50 for a special wheelchair taxi to take the pair and some of the other residents and carers to the school. The teenagers raised £60 to pay for treats for their guests. The school donated £75 worth of tickets.

The idea for attending the opening night of last week’s musical Aladdin was came from Rebecca Meggs, 17.

“I wanted the residents to see our school musical Aladdin Jr in which several YOPEY Befrienders were taking part,” she said.

YOPEY Befrienders are trained to relate to people with dementia.