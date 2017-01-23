Overcast

Young presenters sought to co-host glitzy awards ceremony celebrating Suffolk’s education success stories

10:33 23 January 2017

Cllr Gordon Jones, Viv Gillespie and Terry Baxter with students at Suffolk New College.

Archant

Suffolk County Council is looking for two young people to co-host an awards ceremony shining a light on those who have gone the extra mile to improve education in the county.

Winners of the Raising the Bar Awards 2016.Winners of the Raising the Bar Awards 2016.

The Raising the Bar Awards, celebrating the pupils, students, teachers, staff and schools who make a real difference to Suffolk schooling as well as and those who have battled adversity to improve their education, launches today.

The council is on the look out for two young people, aged between 14 and 18, to get up on stage and co-present alongside presenter and broadcaster Terry Baxter on June 26 at Trinity Park in Ipswich.

Mr Baxter, who is also Chief Executive of Inspire Suffolk, said: “We have so many talented young people in the county, and this is a fantastic opportunity for them.

“After the huge success of last year’s search for my co-hosts, I’m really looking forward to the auditions once again and working with the winners to showcase just some of the inspiring stories from Suffolk’s education at the Raising the Bar awards ceremony.”

Students from Copleston High School Ipswich performing at the Raising the Bar Awards evening at the Apex in Bury St EdmundsStudents from Copleston High School Ipswich performing at the Raising the Bar Awards evening at the Apex in Bury St Edmunds

Emma Collingridge, winner of last year’s Young Presenter competition, said getting the chance to present was a ‘fantastic experience’.

She said: “The experience has helped me take the next step towards becoming a TV Presenter, improved my confidence when speaking in front of large audiences and was a great opportunity to contribute to the recognition of outstanding academic achievement in our county.”

Raising the Bar, which was launched in 2012, is Suffolk County Council’s programme to improve educational standards in the county.

It has seen the number of Suffolk schools rated ‘Good’ or ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted rise to an all-time high of 89%.

Councillor Gordon Jones, the council’s cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills, said the awards ceremony is an opportunity to celebrate the education success stories in Suffolk.

“We are thrilled with the progress Suffolk has made in the last year, 89% of schools in Suffolk are now rated as ‘Good’ or ‘Outstanding’ which is a 10% increase since this time last year and also brings Suffolk in line with the national average.

“I am confident we will see this figure continue to rise.

“Your nomination really does count and if you know someone who has made a real difference in education, this is your chance to say thank you.”

To enter the presenting competition, aspiring co-hosts need to submit a one minute video audition answering the question ‘Why should you co-present the Raising the Bar Awards 2017’.

To nominate someone for an award, click here and complete the nomination form by Friday March 31.

Nominations are open to all publicly funded educational establishments in Suffolk.

Raising the Bar Awards 2017 Categories

Rising Star of the Year - A child or young person that has overcome obstacles or personal barriers to improve their learning.

Age Groups: Early Years (Age 0-5 including reception), Primary (Years 1-6), Secondary (Years 7-11), Post 16 education/training

Young Achiever of the Year - A child or young person that has achieved in their studies, worked hard and shown a good example to others.

Age Groups: Primary (Years 1-6), Secondary (Years 7-11), Post 16 education/training.

Inspirational Young Person of the Year - A child or young person who has a positive attitude and approach, is a role model and inspires others

Age Groups: Primary (Years 1-6), Secondary (Years 7-11), Post 16 education/training

Educational setting of the year - A place for learning that has shown major improvements in the last year, including raising achievement as well as strong leadership and ideas.

Educational leader of the year - A head teacher, pre-school leader, principal or other educational leader that inspires others with their vision and commitment.

Excellence in governance - Governors, trustees, non-executive or committee members (individuals or boards), showing outstanding leadership and vision

Excellence in teaching - An exceptional teacher, or other educator, who improves the education and lives of their students and acts as a role model to others.

Excellence in middle leadership - A leading teacher (for example a head of department, head of year, a room or curriculum leader) who significantly contributes to the overall success and learning of children and young people.

Support staff of the year - Paid support staff (such as teaching assistants, midday supervisors or administration staff) who show outstanding commitment and make an exceptional contribution.

Excellence in collaboration - A project or partnership that has improved education by sharing new ideas and working together.

Business partner of the year - An organisation that helps to raise the bar by inspiring children and young people, and increasing their ambitions.

Innovation of the year - New ideas, methods or approaches to education that have been a success and shown improvement.

Unsung hero of the year - An unpaid volunteer or parent who goes above and beyond what is expected to improve education and community.

