Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Yoxford, Nacton, Bawdsey and Newmarket all feature some of the most expensive properties on the market in Suffolk in February

15:50 07 February 2017

Bloomfields Farm. 6 bedroom house for sale. Cowlinge, Newmarket, Suffolk

Bloomfields Farm. 6 bedroom house for sale. Cowlinge, Newmarket, Suffolk

© chris rawlings 2016

Suffolk is a beautiful place to live – and this reflects on some of the prices attached to the county’s top homes.

Comment
Bawdsey Manor. Images: Knight FrankBawdsey Manor. Images: Knight Frank

From town houses to country pads Suffolk has plenty to offer if you’re looking for a house at the luxury end of the market.

But even if you’re not searching, you can take a look at some of the most expensive properties on offer at the moment below – just for fun.

The most expensive home currently on the market in Suffolk is Bawdsey Manor on the Suffolk coast.

Bawdsey Manor. Images: Knight FrankBawdsey Manor. Images: Knight Frank

The manor and its grounds were formerly used by the Alexanders College international school, which closed last year.

It is currently for sale with a guide price of £5million and is being marketed by agents Knight Frank.

The manor itself is Grade II-listed, while there are additional buildings and cottages around the grounds which have been used for a mixture of educational and accommodation purposes.

Bawdsey Manor. Images: Knight FrankBawdsey Manor. Images: Knight Frank

Also Grade II-listed are the manor’s formal gardens, the Victorian-design clock tower complex and a two storey cottage with adjoining buildings, including a gymnasium.

The deadline for bid dates on Bawdsey Manor is February 15 at noon.

In Cowlinge near Newmarket there is a six-bedroom house, Bloomfields, for sale along with a number of other features for £4.95m.

Bawdsey Manor. Images: Knight FrankBawdsey Manor. Images: Knight Frank

It is described by agents Strutt and Parker as “an exceptional residential equestrian property”.

As well as the large farmhouse the sale includes a swimming pool, tennis court, four cottages and two flats.

All-in-all there is around 113 acres of land with the property, including gallops and training grounds.

Bloomfields Farm. 6 bedroom house for sale. Cowlinge, Newmarket, SuffolkBloomfields Farm. 6 bedroom house for sale. Cowlinge, Newmarket, Suffolk

In Yoxford Grove Park is on the market with a guide price of £3.75m.

The Georgian mansion, approached by a long gravel drive, is set in secluded parkland and is also Grade II-listed.

Arranged over three floors, including a self-contained ground floor wing, there are nine bedrooms, some en-suite, and reception rooms.

Bloomfields Farm. 6 bedroom house for sale. Cowlinge, Newmarket, SuffolkBloomfields Farm. 6 bedroom house for sale. Cowlinge, Newmarket, Suffolk

If nine bedrooms isn’t enough for you, perhaps the 11 in Mesnil Warren in Newmarket would be a better bet.

The property has nearly 2.5 acres of grounds include in the sale, along with a floodlit tennis court and a self-contained flat.

Mesnil Warren backs onto two gallops, Heath and Warren Hill, and dates from the latter part of the 19th century.

Orchard Meadow House, Nacton, �1,750,000 Orchard Meadow House, Nacton, �1,750,000

Features of the house include open fireplaces, a panelled ceiling in the drawing room and a master bedroom with en suite and dressing room.

It’s on the market with a £2.65m guide price.

In Ashbocking, north of Ipswich, you can find Ashbocking House, a Georgian home with Victorian additions renovated in 1994.

Orchard Meadow House, Nacton, �1,750,000 Orchard Meadow House, Nacton, �1,750,000

The country house, on the market for offers in excess of £2m, is placed at the end of a lane overlooking gardens and has features including panelled doors, full height sash windows and four open fireplaces.

There are seven bedrooms in all along with an annexe studio, stabling and paddocks, an outdoor heated swimming pool and a tennis court.

Popples Farmhouse, on the market with a £1.895m guide price, is a late medieval, Grade II*-listed farmhouse in Brettenham.

Orchard Meadow House, Nacton, �1,750,000 Orchard Meadow House, Nacton, �1,750,000

Besides the house itself there is a guest cottage, barns and outbuildings, an outdoor pool with pavilion and equestrian facilities.

Inside there are seven bedrooms and features such as exposed timbers, fireplaces and high ceilings.

In Monks Eleigh you can find the £1.85m Hays Farm, set in about 20 acres of land with a tennis court, barn and paddocks.

The house boasts six bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms and also has solar panels.

Outside there is a pool and double garage with a playroom above it.

Orchard Meadow House in Broke Hall Park is situated in Nacton near Ipswich and is a modern house close to the River Orwell.

On the market for £1.75m it has six bedrooms (some en suite), two kitchens, a home cinema room and mature gardens in around 1.3 acres of land.

Originally built in the 1980s and renovated recently the house includes open fireplaces, full height windows and exposed beams. The property also has the right to lay a deep water mooring in the Pin Mill stretch of the Orwell.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Man accused of Weybread double murder had gambling debts, Ipswich Crown Court told

57 minutes ago Colin Adwent
Peter and Sylvia Stuart

A man burdened by gambling debts murdered Peter and Sylvia Stuart – a couple he believed were millionaires, a court heard today.

Gallery: See inside some of the most expensive properties on the market in Suffolk in February

15:50 Edmund Crosthwaite
Bloomfields Farm. 6 bedroom house for sale. Cowlinge, Newmarket, Suffolk

Suffolk is a beautiful place to live – and this reflects on some of the prices attached to the county’s top homes.

Suffolk and Essex to see a ‘cloudy day with showery outbreaks of rain’

15:47 Andrew Hirst
After a gloomy start, forecasters say the region could see brighter skies.A rain shower descends upon Aldeburgh beach.

Much of Suffolk and Essex will be waking up to a dull and dreary morning today - though forecasters are predicting improvements later in the day.

Ten of the quirkiest hotels, B&Bs and holiday lets in Suffolk and north Essex

15:14 Tom Potter
The Balancing Barn, Darsham

As holiday cottage bookings reach “unprecedented” levels for at least one Suffolk agency, we look at the more quirky and unusual places to stay in the county and north Essex, including a mirrored seesaw-like barn, a sky-scraping water tower and a Tudor folly.

Take a look at our list of places to visit in Essex over February half-term

57 minutes ago Edmund Crosthwaite
An elephant at Colchester Zoo. By Paul Burns.

With half-term fast approaching it’s time to start planning how to keep your children occupied during the week-long break.

Do you recognise poor Charlie? He was found abandoned in Great Yarmouth

16:01 Lauren Everitt
Charlie, the Jack Russell crossbreed, was found abandoned in Great Yarmouth

An elderly dog suffering so severely from a large tumour had to be put to sleep after he was found abandoned in Great Yarmouth.

Woodbridge police station to be converted into 14 apartments

15:52 Tom Potter
Derelect Woodbridge police station

Developers have won permission to convert an empty Suffolk police station into new homes at the third time of asking.

Lively performance of Mark Twain classic Tom Sawyer by The Abbey at Woodbridge

10 minutes ago Tom Potter
Pupils at The Abbey, Woodbridge School, perform Tom Sawyer. Photo: Mike Kwasniak.

The classic tale of Tom Sawyer was brought to life by prep-school pupils.

Health secretary Jeremy Hunt told mental health Panorama was “shocking and disgusting”

13:48 Annabelle Dickson
Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

An MP has told health secretary Jeremy Hunt that the findings of a special investigation BBC programme into mental health services, which focused on Norfolk and Suffolk, were “shocking and disgusting”.

Sizewell looks alight in this vibrant sunrise - see our picture of the day

15:22
Taken on a cold winter's morning at Sizewell. By Brian Smith.

A new look at from Sizewell - our iWitness picture of the day.

Most read

Video: Doughnut delight as new Krispy Kreme opens in Ipswich’s Buttermarket Centre

The new Krispy Kreme team at the opening of the store in the Buttermarket Centre. Photograph: Lucy Taylor Photography.

113mph Felixstowe driver spared ban after telling court he was fleeing from ex-partner and her new boyfriend

Matthew Butcher was caught driving at 113mph. File picture.

Krispy Kreme opens at 10am in Buttermarket, Ipswich, on Tuesday

Krispy Kreme doughnuts is coming to Ipswich next year

Drink and drug-drivers from Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds receive driving bans

Drink and drug-drivers caught by police

Bail breach Ipswich fan spends two days in police custody for watching Reading game

Tom Lawrence fires town 1-0 ahead in the Ipswich Town v Reading at the weekend. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Five Suffolk schools to join Ipswich Primary Academies Trust under new ASSET Education name

The Oaks Primary School ,Ipswich, is already under the Ipswich Primary Academies Trust banner

Most commented

Video: Doughnut delight as new Krispy Kreme opens in Ipswich’s Buttermarket Centre

The new Krispy Kreme team at the opening of the store in the Buttermarket Centre. Photograph: Lucy Taylor Photography.

Tons of rubbish still being discarded along Suffolk’s major roads despite campaigns

Council litter pickers on the A14

Updated: Unexpected deaths rise coincides with bed closures at region’s mental health trust, Panorama finds

BBC Panorama, broadcast last night, said the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust cut 136 psychiatric beds from 2012 onwards  even though demand continued to rise (Picture: BBC)

Health secretary Jeremy Hunt told mental health Panorama was “shocking and disgusting”

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Five Suffolk schools to join Ipswich Primary Academies Trust under new ASSET Education name

The Oaks Primary School ,Ipswich, is already under the Ipswich Primary Academies Trust banner

Poll: 1 in 5 Suffolk children have seen violent images online, reports new survey

Primary school pupils are learning to stay safe online as part of Safer Internet Day.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24