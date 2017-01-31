Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

A Fighter’s Life part four: Winning a title in Thailand!

14:34 31 January 2017

Joe Le Maire celebrates his Patong Stadium title belt win with the Sumalee team

Joe Le Maire celebrates his Patong Stadium title belt win with the Sumalee team

Archant

Suffolk’s Joe Le Maire is one of the best young Thai Boxers in England. For the next year, he’ll be living and fighting in Thailand, the home of the sport, and every month he’ll be writing a diary about his experiences. Here, in part four, he has some exciting title news!

Joe Le Maire with Sumalee Gym founder Lynne MillerJoe Le Maire with Sumalee Gym founder Lynne Miller

Hello everyone, I hope you had a great Christmas and new year!

I’ve had some exciting times since we last spoke - I am now the Patong Stadium flyweight title holder.

What does that mean, I hear you ask? Well, out here in Thailand, stadium titles are what it’s all about - each stadium has its various champions and they are considered the best fighters in that area.

The best fighters are those who hold the biggest stadium belts - the likes of Lumpinee Stadium, which is where I one day hope to fight, boast the most-revered fighters in the country.

So this is a big step for me, one of my biggest-ever pro wins. It was hard too - I fought a 38-year-old Thai who’s had more than 100 fights.

I worked so hard in training - and I have to thank my trainers for pushing me so much, it was the most intense training camp I’ve ever had.

We knew he was a good kicker, so the plan was for me to use my kicks too - the first two rounds were basically kick for kick.

But then towards the end of round two I realised my punches were getting through and he didn’t like them.

I came out firing in round three and stopped him with a solid right cross to the sternum - his kicks were bloody hard, so it was a good feeling!

I was absolutely buzzing after the fight and am so grateful to everyone here at the Sumalee Boxing Gym in Phuket - they got me ready and put me in this position.

My next fight looks like it will be on February 16, probably a defence of my title belt - and of course my aim is still to fight in Bangkok.

As for other news, my sponsorship at Sumalee expires in July and I think I’ll definitely be coming home, I want to have Christmas and New Year back in Suffolk this year!

As ever, I’m always looking out for sponsorship too - I need help with things like school fees, visas and food.

I’ve always got to thank my current sponsors too - SBG Nutriton, Sandee, Ultim8, and Heatrick Strength and Conditioning.

My nutrition for this last fight was bang on - I felt really good in training and was actually eating more, when I fight with a weigh-in in the future, using a sweat suit will not be necessary, I will water load to cut weight for a fight

And I still get to have one cheat meal a week - chicken and chips, happy days!

Ok, that’s it for this month - have a great few weeks and I’ll speak to you after my next fight in February!

Cheers,

Joey boy

Keywords: MMA mixed martial arts Muay Thai United Kingdom

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Opinion: Ipswich Town’s top 100 - from 50 to 41, Hermann Hreidarsson to Mick Lambert

34 minutes ago terry hunt
Hermann Hreidarsson is Terry's 50th best Town player

Terry Hunt continues his daily countdown of Ipswich’s greatest-ever 100 players, starting with Hermann Hreidarsson at number 50.

Poll: Have Ipswich Town done enough in January transfer window?

10:09 Mark Heath
Emyr Huws

The transfer window has shut again for another year, with Ipswich Town bringing in seven new signings - but have the club done enough in January?

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy admits deadline day was frustrating on and off the pitch

Yesterday, 23:05 STUART WATSON stuart.watson@archant.co.uk
Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy says it was a frustrating transfer deadline day and even more frustrating evening after his team were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Derby County at Portman Road tonight.

Meet Ipswich Town’s seven January signings

09:39 Chris Brammer
Larsen Toure battles with Emyr Huws during the Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town (Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 17 October 2015. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

With the transfer window now shut again, CHRIS BRAMMER looks at Ipswich Town’s SEVEN new signings.

Ipswich Town sign Reading striker Dominic Samuel and Cardiff City midfielder Emyr Huws

Yesterday, 20:26 Chris Brammer
Dominic Samuel (right)

Ipswich Town have completed the loan signings of Reading striker Dominic Samuel and Cardiff City’s Welsh international midfielder Emyr Huws, until the end of the season.

Match report: Ipswich Town 0 Derby County 3 – Blues comfortably beaten at home

Yesterday, 22:03 Stuart Watson
Luke Chambers holds his head after Derby County's second goal

Ipswich Town suffered an embarrassingly comfortable 3-0 home defeat to Derby County tonight.

Luke Chambers starts for Ipswich Town following day of deadline speculation

Yesterday, 19:09 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers has been named in the starting line-up for tonight’s Championship clash with Derby County at Portman Road following a day of speculation regarding his future.

Championship sides adding firepower to their ranks as transfer window gets ready to close

Yesterday, 18:53 Chris Brammer
Yanic Wildschut

It proved to be a busy final day in the transfer market for the Championship’s clubs yesterday.

All the build-up, action and reaction as Ipswich Town host Derby County at Portman Road

Yesterday, 18:40
Myles Kenlock is closed down by Derby's Thomas Ince

Ipswich’s first away win this season came at Derby back in September – but with the Rams now flying high and pushing for a spot in the play-offs, can the Blues do the double over their visitors?

New Town signing Taylor receives international clearance

Yesterday, 18:18 Chris Brammer
Steven Taylor

Former Newcastle United defender Steven Taylor has received international clearance but is not in the Ipswich Town squad to face Derby County this evening.

Most read

Ipswich steels itself for traffic hell as road near station to close for seven weeks

Road signs at the junction of Princes Street and Ranelagh Road

Updated: Mother and daughter in hospital and police called after house fire in Malcolm Road, Ipswich

House fire in Malcolm Road, Ipswich

Hadleigh osteopath Nicholas Salway struck off for sex with patients

Lucinda Salway

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy admits deadline day was frustrating on and off the pitch

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Thousands of new jobs on the way at sugar beet site on edge of Ipswich

An artist's impression of the developed sugar beet site.

Orwell Hotel at Felixstowe under new management

Orwell Hotel, Felixstowe. PHOTO: Contributed

Most commented

More than 6,000 speed across Orwell Bridge in six months of cameras

Average speed cameras on the A14 by the Orwell Bridge.

Thousands of new jobs on the way at sugar beet site on edge of Ipswich

An artist's impression of the developed sugar beet site.

Poll: Have Ipswich Town done enough in January transfer window?

Emyr Huws

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy admits deadline day was frustrating on and off the pitch

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Match report: Ipswich Town 0 Derby County 3 – Blues comfortably beaten at home

Luke Chambers holds his head after Derby County's second goal

Ipswich steels itself for traffic hell as road near station to close for seven weeks

Road signs at the junction of Princes Street and Ranelagh Road
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24