SIL Senior round-up: Capel Plough go top with thrilling win at Claydon

Arran Sheppard, left, was on target for Henley in their 8-0 win. Picture: ARCHANT

Capel Plough went top of the SIL Senior Division with a 4-3 win at Claydon in a pulsating clash.

They took an early lead when a weak clearance from keeper Glyn Dixon was slotted home by Ant Jackson after five minutes.

Claydon bounced back as hit back as playmaker Knock twice went close, and Lapworth fired over, before a long throw into the area was converted by Callum Mackie.

Joe Bigmore put Plough back ahead, only for Adam Webster to level. Shaun Webb struck for Plough next, but Webster levelled again less than a minute later.

With both sides pushing for the winner, Webb fired Plough to the top of the league with his eighth of the season.

Elsewhere, fourth-placed Henley Athletic won 8-0 at struggling Wenhaston. Russ White (three), Clark Bruce and Tim Griggs (both two) and Arran Sheppard grabbed the goals.

In something of an upset, fifth-placed Benhall St Mary were held 2-2 by rock-bottom Grundisburgh, who picked up their first point of the season, and twice took the lead.

Cameron Smith gave them the lead after 13 minutes, before Tom Winter got Benhall level after 38.

Undeterred,the cellar-dwellers were ahead again after 58 minutes, as Sarvio De Nooljer’s cross was sliced into his own net by Chris Wright.

The Badgers showed fight though, with Aden Cook bringing them level again ten minutes later.

Coplestonians thrashed East Bergholt 7-1 at home, blitzing the visitors after a goalless first half.

James Sadler, Chas Thorpe, Brandon King, Yani Duka, Harry Dixon, Ross Turner and Jack Dawson got their goals in a spell of just 33 minutes, with only Harry Franklin replying for the visitors.

Finally, in a mid-table clash, Haughley United triumphed 4-2 at Westerfield United.

Daniel Wade put the home side ahead, before a quick-fire double from Jamie Hawkins (23 and 26 minutes) saw Haughley go ahead to stay.

An own goal from Craig Stuart extended their lead after 51 minutes, before Lee Andrews made it 4-1 with 18 minutes left.

Lewis Culf grabbed a late consolation for Westerfield.