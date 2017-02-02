Catch great football, badminton and rugby action in Suffolk and Ipswich over the next few days

Seav Vendy goes for a smash for the Suffolk Saxons against the Bristol jets. Photo: Simon Lee Photography Archant

With so much great sport on offer in Suffolk and the surrounding counties, take a chance to get out and experience some of the action on offer locally.

Colchester rugby team in action. Colchester rugby team in action.

Have a look at the list below and see what takes your fancy over the next few days.

Football: Lowestoft Town v Metropolitan Police

Ipswich Basketball Club. Photo: Pavel Kricka Ipswich Basketball Club. Photo: Pavel Kricka

The Trawlerboys have not won since mid-January, so will be looking to break a short losing streak this weekend. They have a good record against Met Police too, having not lost to them in their last five meetings.

This should hopefully be an engaging clash between two mid-table (Lowestoft 12th, Met Police 16th) sides – with Lowestoft playing for the chance to leapfrog a couple of the teams above them should they win. Kick-off 3pm, February 4. Adults £11, concessions £8, under 16s £2. Lowestoft Town website.

Suffolk Saxons' women's doubles duo of Sarah Walker (nearest) and Julie Finne-Ipsen in action away atTeam Derby on Monday, January 23, 2017. Photo: Simon Lee Photography Suffolk Saxons' women's doubles duo of Sarah Walker (nearest) and Julie Finne-Ipsen in action away atTeam Derby on Monday, January 23, 2017. Photo: Simon Lee Photography

Badminton: Suffolk Saxons v University of Nottingham

The final match of the short National Badminton League season is already here with the Saxons, debutants in the competition, still with an outside chance of making the final just two days later.

Nottingham University will provide a stern test though, currently one place and one point above their hosts, and other results will need to go Saxons’ way for them to make the top two. An exciting night is in store. Match starts 7pm, February 6. Adults £12, children and students £6. Suffolk Saxons website.

Rugby Union: Colchester v Hertford

The season has unfortunately been one of losses punctuated by occasional wins for Colchester – and their opponents this weekend have already beaten them once this season.

Hopefully being at home will provide them with some advantage against visitors nine places above them. A result could lift them above fellow relegation rivals Southend. Kick-off 2.30pm, February 4. Non-members £5, members free. Colchester rugby club website.

Basketball: Ipswich v London Westside

The challenge for the home side is to continue their winning streak which now stretches back three matches.

This battle between fourth and fifth promises to be a close one as the hosts look to close in on the teams above them. Match starts 5pm, February 4. Adults £3.50, under 18s £2, under 11s free. Ipswich basketball club website.