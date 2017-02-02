Rain

Catch great football, badminton and rugby action in Suffolk and Ipswich over the next few days

14:16 02 February 2017

Seav Vendy goes for a smash for the Suffolk Saxons against the Bristol jets. Photo: Simon Lee Photography

Seav Vendy goes for a smash for the Suffolk Saxons against the Bristol jets. Photo: Simon Lee Photography

With so much great sport on offer in Suffolk and the surrounding counties, take a chance to get out and experience some of the action on offer locally.

Colchester rugby team in action.Colchester rugby team in action.

Have a look at the list below and see what takes your fancy over the next few days.

Football: Lowestoft Town v Metropolitan Police

Ipswich Basketball Club. Photo: Pavel KrickaIpswich Basketball Club. Photo: Pavel Kricka

The Trawlerboys have not won since mid-January, so will be looking to break a short losing streak this weekend. They have a good record against Met Police too, having not lost to them in their last five meetings.

This should hopefully be an engaging clash between two mid-table (Lowestoft 12th, Met Police 16th) sides – with Lowestoft playing for the chance to leapfrog a couple of the teams above them should they win. Kick-off 3pm, February 4. Adults £11, concessions £8, under 16s £2. Lowestoft Town website.

Suffolk Saxons' women's doubles duo of Sarah Walker (nearest) and Julie Finne-Ipsen in action away atTeam Derby on Monday, January 23, 2017. Photo: Simon Lee PhotographySuffolk Saxons' women's doubles duo of Sarah Walker (nearest) and Julie Finne-Ipsen in action away atTeam Derby on Monday, January 23, 2017. Photo: Simon Lee Photography

Badminton: Suffolk Saxons v University of Nottingham

The final match of the short National Badminton League season is already here with the Saxons, debutants in the competition, still with an outside chance of making the final just two days later.

Nottingham University will provide a stern test though, currently one place and one point above their hosts, and other results will need to go Saxons’ way for them to make the top two. An exciting night is in store. Match starts 7pm, February 6. Adults £12, children and students £6. Suffolk Saxons website.

Rugby Union: Colchester v Hertford

The season has unfortunately been one of losses punctuated by occasional wins for Colchester – and their opponents this weekend have already beaten them once this season.

Hopefully being at home will provide them with some advantage against visitors nine places above them. A result could lift them above fellow relegation rivals Southend. Kick-off 2.30pm, February 4. Non-members £5, members free. Colchester rugby club website.

Basketball: Ipswich v London Westside

The challenge for the home side is to continue their winning streak which now stretches back three matches.

This battle between fourth and fifth promises to be a close one as the hosts look to close in on the teams above them. Match starts 5pm, February 4. Adults £3.50, under 18s £2, under 11s free. Ipswich basketball club website.

McCarthy admits he was ‘disappointed’ not to sign a million-pound striker on deadline day

16:06 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town made seven signings during the January transfer window – two free agents, two players from non-league and three loans. STUART WATSON spoke to manager Mick McCarthy about the club’s failure to sign a seven-figure fee striker.

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy reiterates that he will consider his future in the summer

15:33 Stuart Watson
Mick McCarthy is under fire at Ipswich

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy admits it’s ‘not a particularly pleasant place for me to be at the moment’ and has reiterated that he will consider his future in the summer.

Town boss McCarthy believes Chambers will stay focussed after Forest interest

15:03 Stuart Watson
Luke Chambers holds his head in his hands after the 3-0 home defeat to Derby on Tuesday night. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers was subject of interest from Championship rivals Nottingham Forest on transfer deadline day. STUART WATSON quizzed manager Mick McCarthy about the defender’s future.

Here are some of the stats you need to know ahead of Ipswich Town v Reading

19:00 Edmund Crosthwaite
Jonathan Douglas heads at the keeper during a game at Reading

Ipswich Town take on Reading this weekend as they look to bounce back from a 3-0 drubbing at home to Derby County on Tuesday night.

Join In: Can you conquer these nine questions about Ipswich and Reading ahead of their Championship match?

15:43 Edmund Crosthwaite
Grant Ward forces a good save from the Reading 'keeper

Town fans will be hoping Ipswich’s first game of February will make up for a disappointing end to January.

Good news! Tom Lawrence has only sprained his ankle – may face Reading

13:54 Stuart Watson
Tom Lawrence has scored a number of spectacular goals during his loan spell at Ipswich Town. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Ipswich Town fans are breathing a sigh of relief following the news that star man Tom Lawrence has only sprained his ankle.

Opinion: Ipswich Town’s top 100 - numbers 40 to 31, Fabian Wilnis to Roger Osborne

13:08 TERRY HUNT
Fabian Wilnis is a Town legend

Lifelong Town fan Terry Hunt continues his countdown of the Blues best 100 players, starting today with Fabian Wilnis at number 40.

Video: Ipswich Town legend Terry Butcher flattens ex-Norwich City striker Chris Sutton!

10:44 Stuart Watson
Ouch! Ipswich Town legend Terry Butcher takes out former Norwich City striker Chris Sutton as part of a BT Sport challenge. Credit: BT Sport

The mood surrounding Ipswich Town may be flat, but watching this footage of Blues legend flattening ex-Norwich City striker Chris Sutton is sure to brighten your day.

Opinion: It’s time for a serious reality check at Ipswich Town

08:42 Mike Bacon
Luke Chambers holds his head in his hands after the 3-0 defeat by Derby

Drifting towards a relegation battle, fragile Ipswich Town need support like never before.

Video: Watch our review of Ipswich Town’s January transfer deadline day dealings

Yesterday, 16:24 Edmund Crosthwaite
Dominic Samuel, left

Ipswich Town’s transfer deadline day was a little underwhelming for fans – even with two new signings.

