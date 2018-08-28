Ex-Town star Carlos Edwards bags a hat-trick as Woodbridge thrash Melford

Thurlow Premier Long Melford 0 Woodbridge Town 6 Former Ipswich Town captain Carlos Edwards netted a hat-trick as the Woodpeckers played some superb football and dominated from start to finish at a very wet Stoneylands, writes John Middleditch.

Ryan Keeble and Matt Mackenzie also troubled the scorers for the away side as the hosts lost their unbeaten league home record.

The away side took the lead in the second minute when Callum Sinclair’s right wing cross was put into his own net by an under pressure Jake Jackson.

David Lopez’s shot was on target after a rare home attack after 9 minutes and Mackenzie’s effort tested home keeper Glen Morrison after 16 minutes.

Mackenzie’s header was met by Keeble after 22 minutes and his curling lob went inches wide of the post.

The Woodpeckers doubled their lead after 24 minutes when Baden Holmes accurate cross found Edwards and he scored his first from close range.

Sinclair’s pass after 35 minutes was well controlled by Edwards and his pass was met by Keeble who made no mistake to make it 3-0.

Ben Garnham’s powerful shot after 37 minutes was parried by the busy Morrison and from the rebound Edwards made it 4-0.

Lopez’s free kick from 20 yards missed the target for the home side after 57 minutes and his shot was deflected for a corner by away captain Sean Rea after 59 minutes.

Away goalkeeper Alfie Stronge had little to do but he made a good save after 64 minutes, after losing his footing on a wet playing surface, and after 68 minutes it was 5-0 when Mackenzie’s shot from outside the area beat Morrison.

And in the final seconds Edwards completed his hat-trick. After a foul on Kelsey Trotter, Edwards stepped up to make it 6-0 from the free kick, completing a footballing lesson for the home side.