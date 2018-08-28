Garnett on Golf: Felixstowe Ferry retain Haskell Trophy

Jo Woodward (left) and Amanda Norman of Felixstowe Ferry who won the Haskell Trophy. Photograph: ANN SPENCER Archant

The latest round-up of golfing action from Tony Garnett, featuring the Suffolk Ladies inter-club finals, the opening Suffolk Winter Alliance meeting of the season and a big event at Aldeburgh.

The Rookery Park finalists in the Haskell Trophy, Hannah Rees (left) and Carole Bostock. Photograph: TONY GARNETT The Rookery Park finalists in the Haskell Trophy, Hannah Rees (left) and Carole Bostock. Photograph: TONY GARNETT

Felixstowe Ferry reached three important Suffolk Ladies inter-club finals but came away with only one trophy.

Their dream of a hat-trick was shattered when Ipswich beat them in the Cranworth Trophy at Bramford.

Then came the finals of the Stearn Trophy and Haskell Trophy at Stowmarket.

The Haskell, a 36-hole scratch foursomes between Felixstowe Ferry and Rookery Park, turned into a tremendous match that produced high-quality golf.

Felixstowe’s Amanda Norman and Jo Woodward (formerly the Hockley sisters) met Rookery Park’s Hannah Rees and Carole Bostock.

The match was settled on the final green with Felixstowe retaining the trophy two up.

Diss Ladies, winners of the Stearn Trophy: From left: Becky Draper, Philippa Bridges, Sarah Gotts, Jenny Chamberlin, Valerie Mendham, Non playing captain Stephanie Mendham, Jane Izod, Kerry Enever (caddie) and Helen Lawson (caddie). Photograph: CONTRIBUTED Diss Ladies, winners of the Stearn Trophy: From left: Becky Draper, Philippa Bridges, Sarah Gotts, Jenny Chamberlin, Valerie Mendham, Non playing captain Stephanie Mendham, Jane Izod, Kerry Enever (caddie) and Helen Lawson (caddie). Photograph: CONTRIBUTED

Rookery were four down midway through the first round but battled back tenaciously. They were one down at lunch but could easily have been level.

Felixstowe found a bunker short of the green and were on the fringe in two.

Rookery’s tee shot was on the downslope at the back of the green. They were unable to chip cleanly and were still 10 feet away from the pin in three.

Now it looked as they could go two down, but Carole Bostock sunk the long putt and Felixstowe were also down in four. It was just as tense in the afternoon when, despite the sunshine, it became chilly.

As in the morning Felixstowe established a narrow lead. They were three up after eight but Rookery were only one down after 13.

Felixstowe won the 16th to be dormie two but Rookery took the 17th so there was tension in sight of the club house for a second time. Felixstowe were just short off the tee and Rookery were through the green. Felixstowe only needed the half but won the hole after being given a tremendous match.

Felixstowe Ferry’s Glen Davis (left) and Gary Howard who won the first Suffolk Winter Alliance meeting of their new season. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Felixstowe Ferry’s Glen Davis (left) and Gary Howard who won the first Suffolk Winter Alliance meeting of their new season. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Rees, a county player some years ago, had lost none of her competitive edge.

Norfolk’s ladies’ foursomes final, over 18 holes at Swaffham, saw Thetford’s (Jess Dixon and Kath Malvern) beat Royal Cromer (Tracey Williamson and Sue Roe) 2 and 1.

Diss established a strong position in the Stearn Trophy final against Felixstowe Ferry. They were ahead in two matches which they went on to win.

Sarah Gotts and Becky Draper were behind at lunch against Jude Hanner and Alice Wan but turned the tables in the afternoon to win on the 36th of this event for players holding handicaps between 12 and 20.

The success ended a 20-year wait for Diss whose only previous win came in 1998.

Suffolk Ladies’ Association

Haskell Trophy final (36-hole scratch foursomes) at Stowmarket: Felixstowe Ferry (Amanda Norman and Jo Woodward) beat Rookery Park (Hannah Rees and Carole Bostock) two up.

Stearn Trophy final. (36-hole handicap foursomes) at Stowmarket.

Diss beat Felixstowe Ferry 3-0. Diss names first): Sarah Gotts and Becky Draper beat Jude Hanner and Alice Wan one up, Jane Izod and Val Mendham beat Sheila Jarvis and Pam Evans 6 and 5; Philippa Bridges and Jenny Chamberlin beat Linda Whybrow and Alison Kemp 3 and 2.

- The clash with the Ryder Cup meant that only 45 players took part in the opening Suffolk Winter Alliance meeting of the season at Halesworth.

The winners with 46 points were Glen Davis and Gary Howard of Felixstowe Ferry.

One point behind were Tony Carman and Graham Vandervord of Stoke by Nayland.

Third place was settled on count back. Richard Walters of Diss and Bill Darling of Stowmarket had 43 points with a back six of 15 to beat M Wasdall and M Mansfield of Haverhill.

No professional took part. The next meeting is the Diamond Anniversary event at Bury St Edmunds tomorrow.

Among the professionals entered are Sam Forgan, Robin Mann, Paul Wilby and Alec Davey.

Other scores

41: L Osborne and T Etheridge, R Spong and C Clemson, D Brace and T Brace.

40: R Bland and P Garrett, Lyn Fish and L Hastie, J Gilham and R Green.

39: I Benson and T Warren, A Fish and K Rooney.

38: R Gardiner and G Borthwick.

37: A Hammond and N Spong, C Briggs and D Simpkin, K McCredie and C Leathers.

36: B Lever and C Lever.

35: D Yates and R Davies, P Walters and T Maguire.

32: L Turner and C Lever, A Cherry and M Milner.

30: C Leys and R Deasy.

29: R Holmes and R Hood.

Aldeburgh is one of the leading clubs chosen by England Golf for prestige events.

They have just hosted the English County finals won by Yorkshire by the narrowest possible margin from Gloucestershire.

These teams tied their match on the final day so that both ended with five points, but Yorkshire’s overall match scores 0f 16-11 beat Gloucestershire’s 15.5-11.5.

Lincolnshire ended with victory over BB&O who lost all their matches 4.5

Full results: Day One:Yorkshire 6.5 Lincolnshire 2.5, Gloucestershire 5 BB&O 4. Day two: Gloucestershire 6 Lincolnshire 3, Yorkshire 5 BB&O 4. Day Three: BB&O 4 Lincolnshire 5, Yorkshire 4.5 Gloucestershire 4.5.

Final order: Yorkshire, Gloucestershire, Lincolnshire and BB&O.

Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire combine as a single county. Aldeburgh’s next big event will be the Jacques L’Eglise Trophy on August 30 and 31 next year

This is the annual match between Under 18 boys from Great Britain and Ireland and the Continent of Europe which is organised by the Royal and Ancient.

Previous venues for this event have included Ballybunion, Royal Dornoch, Kingsbarns, Royal Porthcawl and Turnberry.

Simon Harrison of Gog Magog, a former Suffolk PGA professional, shared the first prize with Neil Mitchell (Ipswich Golf Centre) at the first of the Felixstowe Ferry Winter Fourballs. Both had a round of 70

The Stoke by Nayland pair of Ian Carter and P Lankester had 45 points to win the four ball by one point from Paul Champ and Nick Lee.