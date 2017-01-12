Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 2°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Former England manager Graham Taylor dies, aged 72

13:31 12 January 2017

Graham Taylor has died, aged 72

Graham Taylor has died, aged 72

PA Wire

Former England manager Graham Taylor has died at the age of 72.

4 Comments

Graham Taylor, who led Watford from the old Division Four to the top-flight of English football in just five years, during his first spell at Vicarage Road, also had two spells in charge of Aston Villa, as well as a stint in charge of Wolves.

He rose to notoriety when managing Lincoln City, leading the Imps to the Division Four title, before taking over the Hornets, in 1977.

Taylor managed England between 1990 and 1993, succeeding the late former Ipswich manager Bobby Robson, and led them to the European Championships in Sweden, in 1992.

Keywords: Bobby Robson United Kingdom

4 comments

  • Graham was passionate about his fans, players and the few clubs he worked for. It's a sad day losing a good friend.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    critic Blue

    Thursday, January 12, 2017

  • 'He rose to notoriety' is a funny way to report a manager in his 20s taking Lincoln from depths of Div 4 to upper Div 3 in 2 years. Then taking Watford from Div 4 to Europe in 6 years. Very few managers are good enough to succeed in two jobs. Taylor did in three with dignity. Touts task at Lincoln just got even tougher.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Pundit

    Thursday, January 12, 2017

  • Didn't do so well as England manager but a great club manager RIP Graham Taylor

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Bacon & Egg

    Thursday, January 12, 2017

  • RIP my old mate. you were a great support as my President when I was a rookie Chairman back in the 90's.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    critic Blue

    Thursday, January 12, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Marcus Stewart knows Ipswich Town have a ‘harder sell’ now than when he joined mid-season

56 minutes ago Stuart Watson
Marcus Stewart celebrates during Ipswich Town's play-off final win against Barnsley in 2000. Photo: JAMIE NIBLOCK.

It didn’t take much for Ipswich Town to persuade Marcus Stewart to make his mid-season switch in 2000, but the Blues legend knows it might be a slightly harder sell for the club right now as they continue to search for a striker.

Preston North End manager Simon Grayson confirms Ipswich Town interest in Jordan Hugill

Yesterday, 17:40 Stuart Watson
Preston North End's Jordan Hugill

Preston North End manager Simon Grayson has confirmed that Ipswich Town have shown interest in striker Jordan Hugill.

New: Sleeping Giants podcast: Lincoln reaction, January transfer window latest and the visit of Blackburn Rovers

Yesterday, 17:01 Edmund Crosthwaite
One young fan in the background gives his thumbs down verdict whilst Mick McCarthy asks a question of the referee as Ipswich draw with non-league Lincoln City on Saturday

Ipswich Town narrowly avoided a banana-skin against Lincoln in the FA Cup third round – but they’ll have to do battle with them once more to make it to the next stage.

Ipswich Town transfer rumours: 10 players the Blues may sign before January 31

Yesterday, 14:14 Stuart Watson
Rotherham United's Danny Ward, left

During his four mid-season transfer windows Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy has made few signings – the most successful being Freddie Sears.

Former England manager Graham Taylor dies, aged 72

Yesterday, 13:31 Chris Brammer
Graham Taylor has died, aged 72

Former England manager Graham Taylor has died at the age of 72.

Ipswich Town reportedly have £1.5m bid for Preston striker Jordan Hugill rejected

Yesterday, 10:23 Stuart Watson
Preston North End's Jordan Hugill

Ipswich Town have reportedly had a seven-figure bid turned down for Preston North End striker Jordan Hugill.

Ipswich Town fans asked to donate their old football boots for African charity project

Yesterday, 13:13 Stuart Watson
Colchester-based project Boots2Africa aims to send one million pairs of football boots to Africa by 2030

Ipswich Town fans are being asked to send their old football boots to Africa, via a local charity, ahead of Saturday’s home game against Blackburn.

Still time for Ipswich Town fans to get their hands on Kings of Anglia first edition

Yesterday, 11:53
Our Ipswich Town magazine Kings of Anglia

If you’re mad about all things Ipswich Town you’ll want to get your hands on our new magazine.

Video: Lincoln City fans queue round their stadium for ‘all-ticket’ FA Cup replay against Ipswich Town

Wed, 13:16 Edmund Crosthwaite
Andre Dozzell goes past the challenge of Lincoln's Matt Rhead

It may not be a match Ipswich Town fans are particularly looking forward to, but there’s plenty of appetite for an FA Cup replay in Lincoln.

Poll: Play a full strength side in Lincoln FA Cup replay, Ipswich Town fans urge Mick McCarthy

Tue, 17:12 Mark Heath
Mick McCarthy is exasperated on the touchline during the FA Cup tie against Lincoln City

Ipswich Town fans have called upon manager Mick McCarthy to name a full-strength team for next Tuesday’s FA Cup Third Round replay at non-league side Lincoln City.

Most read

Gallery: 1,100 homes in Suffolk set to be evacuated over coastal flooding fears

The tables from the famous Butt and Oyster floating in the River Orwell at Pin Mill after the storm surge of 2013. Photo by Anthony Cullen - photographicday.com

Updated: Severe flood warnings in Ipswich and Suffolk/Essex coastal areas

High tide at Old Felixstowe.

Ed Sheeran says he will ‘definitely’ gig at Portman Road in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran says he wants to play Portman Road. Pic: Greg Williams.

Video: Snow falls in Suffolk this morning

Snow in Woolpit, near Bury St Edmunds, this morning. Pic: Mark Heath.

Gallery: First snow of the year hits Suffolk and Essex

Snow on the Suffolk/Essex Border. Photo by Julian Smart

300-acre business park for Port of Felixstowe will be built in countryside at Kirton

Land off Kirton Road (behind the buildings) has been earmarked for a 300-acre port business park between Trimley St Martin and Kirton.

Most commented

Ipswich Maritime Trust objects to Orwell crossings proposal

Thames sailing barge Victor at the quayside in Ipswich - could a new bridge threaten its tourist trips?

Travel updates for the region’s trains and roads on Friday

No travel delays reportd in Suffolk. Pic: Jerry Turner .

300-acre business park for Port of Felixstowe will be built in countryside at Kirton

Land off Kirton Road (behind the buildings) has been earmarked for a 300-acre port business park between Trimley St Martin and Kirton.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24