Former England manager Graham Taylor dies, aged 72

Graham Taylor has died, aged 72

Former England manager Graham Taylor has died at the age of 72.

Graham Taylor, who led Watford from the old Division Four to the top-flight of English football in just five years, during his first spell at Vicarage Road, also had two spells in charge of Aston Villa, as well as a stint in charge of Wolves.

He rose to notoriety when managing Lincoln City, leading the Imps to the Division Four title, before taking over the Hornets, in 1977.

Taylor managed England between 1990 and 1993, succeeding the late former Ipswich manager Bobby Robson, and led them to the European Championships in Sweden, in 1992.