Greyson to defend flyweight title against O’Driscoll at Cage Warriors 99 in Colchester

Nathan Greyson will defend his Cage Warriors flyweight title against Blaine O'Driscoll at Cage Warriors 99 in Colchester on November 17. Picture: CAGE WARRIORS Archant

A world title will be on the line when renowned MMA promotion Cage Warriors puts on its first-ever event in Colchester.

Steve Aimable, right, in action. He'll fight Josh Abraham at Cage Warriors 99 in Colchester. Picture: SABS SHOTS Steve Aimable, right, in action. He'll fight Josh Abraham at Cage Warriors 99 in Colchester. Picture: SABS SHOTS

Flyweight champion Nathan Greyson will defend his belt against Blaine O’Driscoll in the main event of Cage Warriors 99 at the Charter Hall on November 17, live on BT Sport.

Greyson (6-2) won the title with a stoppage win over Sam Creasey at Cage Warriors 92 in March. In BAMMA veteran O’Driscoll, he faces a man with an identical record who fights out of the famed SBG Gym in Ireland, home of superstar Conor McGregor, himself a former two-weight Cage Warriors champion.

Greyson said: “Line them all up. I’m knocking them down like bowling pins. Bring them all. I’m here for world domination, nothing less.”

Cage Warriors president Graham Boylan added: “Nathan Greyson is not an easy man to match because he can end the fight in so many ways even in the later rounds, as we learnt earlier this year.

“It takes a truly game competitor to get in that cage with him and we have that in Blaine O’Driscoll. This will be an awesome main event.”

And, in two more confirmed fights, local featherweight star Steve Aimable, fresh off a 14-second stoppage win of Liam Bennett at Cage Warriors 97, will face Josh Abraham, while Jamie Richardson will square off with Phil Wells.

Aimable (11-5) will see his fight with Abraham (6-2) as a chance to move further up the featherweight ladder towards the title belt.

After his win over Bennett, Aimable said of his upcoming fight in Colchester: “I’ll hopefully get another finish. Then I need to stop being so nice in interviews, get on the mic and start calling people out.

“I can’t do that until I’ve got a couple of wins under my belt, so after Colchester we will see. The featherweight tournament (to determine the new Cage Warriors champion) starts this month, so I’ll be looking to fight the losers of that.

“I want to be fighting as much as I can and start making a run at the title.”

Ipswich featherweight Corrin Eaton is also set to appear on the card.