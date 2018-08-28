Ipswich go down fighting in clash at Cambridge City

Mary Sacker, left, in action for Ipswich. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON ©chris hobson

Investec East Conference Cambridge City 3 Ipswich 0 Ipswich headed to Cambridge for a late 5pm game, determined to put in an improved display from last weekend after losing 4-0 to St Albans.

Their hosts had started the season well with a 5-0 win over Southgate with Olympic gold medallist Helen Richardson-Walsh grabbing a hat-trick, and Ipswich knew they would have to step up to deny City easy chances.

The Suffolk side started well, looking a different team to last weekend but City were the ones looking more threating with the ball. Despite pressure in the circle Ipswich defended superbly, with Georgia Linnell stepping out to make tackles and deny City time.

As time ticked on Ipswich started to create more and some great play by Sophie Sexton found Chloe Williams. Williams made a great run, but the Cambridge keeper was out quickly to smother the shot.

With half time approaching City were lucky to win a penalty corner after the ball had hit their player on the foot before they won the corner. At this level it is these small things that can turn a match and Cambridge scored after a slick routine. Ipswich looked rocked and a minute later City extended their lead with another penalty corner.

Half time saw Ipswich re-group and the visitors knew they were still in the match, but they would have to hit City on the counter.

The running and desire by Ipswich were first class and with player of the match Mary Sacker linking superbly with Sexton and co-captain Lucy Dunnett in the middle, Ipswich were retaining the ball well. But the final outcome in the attacking 25 was not quite on the money and with 5 minutes left Cambridge scored a third goal again from a PC.

Whilst disappointed with the score line Ipswich had implemented many of the lessons learnt from last week and rightly left the pitch with heads held high. Special mention to 15 year old Ianthe Hill & Beth Scott for making their National League debuts.

Next up for the Suffolk side is Wimbledon away, another side with an Olympic Gold medallist, Crista Cullen, as well as four current international players.