Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Arsenal and Tottenham linked with renewed Dozzell interest

Premier League giants Arsenal and Tottenham have been linked with renewed interest in Ipswich Town teenager Andre Dozzell.

A report in the Sunday Mirror says the North London pair were tracking Dozzell prior to the cruciate knee ligament injury he suffered on the opening day of last season and are ready to revive their interet in the England youth international.

Dozzell, the son of former Ipswich and Tottenham star Jason, returned to action in midweek against Middlesbrough before starting in the victory at Swansea yesterday.

He showed a snapshot of what he’s all about as kept possession well, picked passes and kept the Blues moving before being replaced on 80 minutes.

Manager Paul Hurst was impressed with what he saw: “I thought he did well,” Hurst said. “He brought a calmness on the ball and picked some nice passes.

“We thought it would be one of our hardest games and it proved to be that, so credit to him for his performance.

“He used brain power to sometimes not chase when he didn’t have to and, as much as we want to try and get a press on teams, that was difficult today.

“We could try and do it from a start point but after that we had to be very disciplined and play from there.

“He’ll be pleased to get back out there and I think he brought some quality on the ball to us that we needed.”