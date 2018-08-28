Partly Cloudy

‘We have to kick on from here’ – Chalobah eyeing up next four games

PUBLISHED: 08:57 09 October 2018 | UPDATED: 08:57 09 October 2018

Trevoh Chalobah celebrates his winner at Swansea City. Photo: Pagepix

Trevoh Chalobah celebrates his winner at Swansea City. Photo: Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Trevoh Chalobah says it’s important Ipswich Town use Saturday’s 3-2 victory at Swansea as the springboard for their season.

Trevoh Chalobah wins the ball at Swansea City. Photo: PagepixTrevoh Chalobah wins the ball at Swansea City. Photo: Pagepix

The teenage Chelsea loanee headed home an 84th minute clincher in an entertaining, topsy-turvy match against the in-form Welsh visitors to finally end the wait for Paul Hurst’s first win in charge at the 13th attempt.

It leaves the Blues still second-bottom of the Championship table heading into the second international break of the campaign, but within touching distance of a whole host of teams in a typically congested and unpredictable division.

MORE: ‘He’s a big voice in the dressing room – we need that experience’ – Hurst on Chambers

“It’s been really tough for us, but the most important thing is that in football things can change really quickly,” said Chalobah.

Trevoh Chalobah thanks the travelling fans at Swansea City. Photo: PagepixTrevoh Chalobah thanks the travelling fans at Swansea City. Photo: Pagepix

“We weren’t the favourites coming into this game, but we didn’t listen to that. We dug in well and deserved the win.

“The fans have been through all the games with us and it was good to celebrate with them. And it was important we got the three points for the gaffer too.

MORE: Catch up on what was said in this week’s Ipswich Town webchat

“Now we have to move on after the international break. We have to kick on from here.”

Trevoh Chalobah celebrates his winner at Swansea City. Photo: PagepixTrevoh Chalobah celebrates his winner at Swansea City. Photo: Pagepix

Three of Town’s next four games are against teams also in the lower reaches. They return to action a week on Saturday with a home game against QPR (18th in table), then have a midweek trip to Leeds (3rd), followed by a trip to Millwall (20th) and the visit of Preston (22nd).

Asked if this could be the start of a good run of results, Chalobah – who has now gone away with England’s U20s for games against Italy (h) and Czech Republic (a) over the coming days – replied: “It has to be. This has boosted our confidence a lot so now after the international break we go again. It’s a bit frustration to have a two-week wait now, but we’ll rest up.

MORE: Andy Warren’s Verdict: Relief is the buzzword but Town can’t bask in Swansea win... there’s still plenty of work to do

“There are games coming up where we can get points, but we need to stay focused and try to get up the table. In most of our games we’ve been progressing, it’s just been the goals.”

On his own role in the team, the 19-year-old added: “It’s important for me to have the experienced guys helping me. I’m improving every day in training.

“Playing in a holding midfield role is something different for me after playing at centre-half at Chelsea. I keep trying to get better.”

