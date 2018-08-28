Dozzell replaces Chalobah in England Under-20 squad

Andre Dozzell has been called up to the England U20 squad. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Andre Dozzell has replaced Ipswich Town club-mate Trevoh Chalobah in the England Under-20 squad ahead of friendlies against Italy and the Czech Republic.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Trevoh Chalobah has been withdrawn from the England U20 squad after suffering a slight knock against Swansea. Photo: Pagepix Trevoh Chalobah has been withdrawn from the England U20 squad after suffering a slight knock against Swansea. Photo: Pagepix

Chalobah, on loan with the Blues from Chelsea, has been withdrawn after suffering a minor knock in Saturday’s 3-2 win at Saturday.

Dozzell, along with fellow Town midfielder Flynn Downes, initially joined up with the squad only to train. However, the former Copleston High School pupil has now been called into the main party.

MORE: Sears, Jackson or both? And is it time for Jack the lad? Town’s in-house striker options

The 19-year-old played a key role in England winning the European Under-19 Championships last summer, but then missed the entire 2017/18 campaign with a cruciate knee ligament injury sustained in the season-opener.

Flynn Downes has been training with England's U20s too. Photo: Steve Waller Flynn Downes has been training with England's U20s too. Photo: Steve Waller

MORE: ‘No doubt about it, Searsy is a goalscorer’ – Varney backs Freddie to be the answer to Town’s striker problems

He made his competitive return to action when stepping off the bench in last Tuesday’s 2-0 home defeat to Middlesbrough and then started at The Liberty Stadium.

Having previously been capped at U16 to U19 level, he could now make his England U20s debut against Italy, at AFC Fylde’s ground in Lancashire, tonight. The Young Three Lions then travel to face the Czech Republic in Budejovice on Monday.

MORE: Darren Bent to Robbie Keane – five free agent strikers Ipswich Town could turn to

Former Town favourite and current U18s manager Kieron Dyer has been invited to be part of head coach Paul Simpson’s staff for this and the next few training camps.