Fuller Flavour: First win is great - now we have to build on it!

PUBLISHED: 18:00 07 October 2018

Town fans celebrate Trevoh Chalobah's winning goal at Swansea Picture: PAGEPIX

Town fans celebrate Trevoh Chalobah's winning goal at Swansea Picture: PAGEPIX

Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Well, well well! Town have finally won and given that it has been so long since our last victory, coupled with how unexpected the triumph at Swansea was, I sat down last night in a bit of a daze as to what to write about a long-awaited positive situation!

Town fans celebrate winning at Swansea Picture: PAGEPIX

To say it made a refreshing change is an understatement and the last time I was able to do this was on the evening of April 28, 2018. I’m pleased for Paul Hurst and I’m pleased for all of us fans that have stuck with it and here’s hoping that now one win is on the board, more will soon follow.

Let’s not get carried away, it’s one win and we’re still in the bottom three and there is much work ahead to get into a position that will ultimately see us safe come next May.

Swansea fans will also be wondering how we won citing all the statistics that were heavily in their favour. We may have had a large slice of luck to help us but after much of what’s gone on so far this season, you have to say that we finally deserved something to go our way.

The bottom line is, I for one enjoyed this win and for the first time this season, I even gave the highlights show on Quest a sneaky look after not wanting to entertain it all season thus far.

Also, don’t forget that prior to Saturday’s game, we had won only just one away game in the last 21 played in the month of October – a 2-1 win at Burton Albion a year ago when Bersant Celina also scored in that game.

I thought that against Middlesbrough, we looked poor until the second-half. Even then I wondered how much that was to do with Boro taking their foot of the gas.

But Andre Dozzell and Freddie Sears gave us a little bit extra I felt and sincerely hoped that they would start against Swansea. Of course, we now know that they did start, and they put in decent performances that contributed to our win.

Trevoh Chalobah thanks the travelling fans at Swansea City Picture: PAGEPIX

I’d like to see Saturday’s side go again after the break with maybe the exception of putting Matthew Pennington back into the middle and returning Janoi Donacien to right-back.

It’s imperative that we build on this win now with some winnable games coming up after the break and by the next international break in November, we should have a better idea on the hopes for the rest of the season or whether Saturday’s victory just papered over some very large cracks.

But that’s for the near future, for the here and now, with Saturday’s win for us and defeats for a couple of other clubs that I keep my eyes on, it made such a nice change to have something football related to smile about.

My final words on Saturday’s game is although it was a very nervy ending, I would like to praise the character of the lads who once pegged back at 2-2, still went on to win the game.

None of this settling for a point away from home. Not many teams will win at Swansea this season. A job well done methinks.

It was wonderful to hear the news on Friday morning that Terry Butcher was to become the new Radio Suffolk Life’s a Pitch legend in residence filling the role following the recent sad death of Kevin Beattie.

I couldn’t think of anyone better and just like when Butch took on the Beat’s number 6 shirt all those years ago, he will prove to be a great successor once again.

I had the ultimate pleasure of meeting Terry at Paul Mariner’s 65th birthday party in May and he was a real gent and supplied us with great entertainment recalling his playing days with Town.

I’m looking forward to hearing so much more over the coming weeks and months. International breaks will also see Terry swapping the Fanzone and studios at Radio Suffolk for the airwaves of Radio Five Live as he continues to provide coverage for England games.

You could say we still have an international star to be proud of. Good luck Terry!

