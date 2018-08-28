Join In

Catch up on what was said in today’s Ipswich Town webchat

Trevoh Chalobah is mobbed by team-mates and supporters following his winning goal at Swansea. Photo: Pagepix Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

A win at last – and a timely one at that.

Ipswich Town may have ridden their luck at times, but they showed bags of character to secure a 3-2 victory at in-form Swansea on Saturday.

How that was needed heading into the second international break of the campaign,

Paul Hurst can finally stop answering questions about when the first three points of his managerial reign would come.

Could this result kick-start a rapid rise up the table, with games against QPR (18th), Millwall (20th) and Preston (22nd) all on the near horizon?