On this day in Town history: Wins over Leeds and Newcastle United
PUBLISHED: 06:00 07 October 2018
Archant
In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history...
We begin today’s on this day from 1981 when Eric Gates scored the only goal as the Blues beat Leeds United 1-0 at Elland Road in the League Cup, while the Blues drew 2-2 with Coventry City at Highfield Road in 1978.
In 1989. Town beat Newcastle 2-1 at Portman Road, thanks to goals from David Lowe and John Wark to win their only second home game of the 1989-90 season, while Kevin Wilson was among the scorers as Town beat Scunthorpe 2-0 at Portman Road in 1986.
David Lowe was again on the score sheet on this day in 1987 as the Blues beat Northampton 4-2 at Portman Road to progress to the third round of the League Cup.
And finally in 1961, Ray Crawford and Ted Phillips both scored twice as the Blues beat West Ham 4-2 at Portman Road, while the in 1972, Town drew 1-1 with West Ham at Portman Road with Bryan Hamilton scoring for Town.