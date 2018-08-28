Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: Wins over Leeds and Newcastle United

In 1989, the Blues beat Newcastle 2-1 at Portman Road Archant

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history...

Eric Gates was among the scorers on this day in 1981 as the Blues beat Leeds United at Elland Road Eric Gates was among the scorers on this day in 1981 as the Blues beat Leeds United at Elland Road

We begin today’s on this day from 1981 when Eric Gates scored the only goal as the Blues beat Leeds United 1-0 at Elland Road in the League Cup, while the Blues drew 2-2 with Coventry City at Highfield Road in 1978.

David Lowe scored on this day in 1987 in the win over Newcastle and in 1989 as the Blues beat Northampton 4-2 in the League Cup David Lowe scored on this day in 1987 in the win over Newcastle and in 1989 as the Blues beat Northampton 4-2 in the League Cup

In 1989. Town beat Newcastle 2-1 at Portman Road, thanks to goals from David Lowe and John Wark to win their only second home game of the 1989-90 season, while Kevin Wilson was among the scorers as Town beat Scunthorpe 2-0 at Portman Road in 1986.

Bryan Hamilton scored as the Blues drew 1-1 with West Ham at Portman Road in 1972 Bryan Hamilton scored as the Blues drew 1-1 with West Ham at Portman Road in 1972

David Lowe was again on the score sheet on this day in 1987 as the Blues beat Northampton 4-2 at Portman Road to progress to the third round of the League Cup.

Kevin Wilson was among the scorers as Town beat Scunthorpe 2-0 at Portman Road in 1986 Kevin Wilson was among the scorers as Town beat Scunthorpe 2-0 at Portman Road in 1986

And finally in 1961, Ray Crawford and Ted Phillips both scored twice as the Blues beat West Ham 4-2 at Portman Road, while the in 1972, Town drew 1-1 with West Ham at Portman Road with Bryan Hamilton scoring for Town.