On this day in Town history: Paul Mariner scores twice as Town beat Norwich in the cup

Paul Mariner scored twice as the Blues beat Norwich City 3-1 at Carrow Road on this day in 1974 Archant

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history...

We begin today in 1986 when Kevin Wilson scored a hat-trick as the Blues beat Darlington 4-1 at Feethams to progress to the third round of the League Cup, while in 1988 Jason Dozzell scored as the Blues beat Man City 1-0 at Portman Road.

Paul Mariner scored twice as Town beat rivals Norwich City 3-1 at Carrow Road to knock the Canaries out of the League Cup in 1980.

In 1973, the Blues also knocked Leeds United out of the League Cup, after beating them 2-0 against Portman Road, thanks to goals from Bryan Hamilton and Dave Johnson.

And finally in 1974, Dave Johnson was also among the scorers as the Blues beat Hereford 4-1 at Portman Road in the League Cup third round, while Ray Crawford scored twice as Town beat Birmingham 3-2 at Portman Road in 1966.