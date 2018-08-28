On this day in Town history: Reuser on target in cup win
PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 October 2018
PA Archive/PA Images
In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history...
We begin today in 2001 when Martijn Reuser scored twice as the Blues beat Crewe 3-2 at Gresty Road to progress to the fourth round of the League Cup.
In 1990, Town beat Shrewsbury 3-0 at Portman Road as Ian Redford, Chris Kiwomya and Simon Milton scored to send the Blues to the third round of the League Cup.
Colin Harper scored a 89th minute equaliser on this day in 1971 as the Blues drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest at Portman Road.
Also on this day, former Town loanee Jonny Williams was born in 1993, he made 28 appearances and scored two goals durng his three separate loans spell at Portman Road from Crystal Palace across 2014 and 2016.