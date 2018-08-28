Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: Happy birthday Gavin and an unbeaten run goes on

Gavin Johnson was born on this day in 1970 Archant

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history...

We begin today by wishing former Town midfielder Gavin Johnson a happy birthday as he was born on this day in 1970 and went on to make over 150 appearances and score 16 goals between 1989 and 1995.

In 1984, the Blues drew 1-1 with Derby County at the Baseball Ground in the League Cup to progress to the third round, after winning the first leg 4-2 at Portman Road.

And finally on this day in 1981, Kevin O’Callaghan scored the only goal as Town beat Wolves 1-0 at Portman Road to stay unbeaten at home in the 1981-82 season.