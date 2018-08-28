On this day in Town history: Dalian Atkinson scores twice in cup win
In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history...
We start today 30 years ago, when Dalian Atkinson scored twice as the Blues beat Port Vale 3-0 at Portman Road to progress to the third round of the League Cup, while in 1995 Town drew 2-2 with Brescia in the Anglo Italian Cup League Stage.
In 2003, Alan Mahon scored his only Town goal in the 1-0 win over Bradford City at Valley Parade, while back in 1975 Bryan Hamilton scored as the Blues beat Stoke 1-0 at the Victoria Ground to win their first away game of the 1975-76 season.
And finally, in 1986, Town beat Brighton 1-0 at Portman Road as Mich D’Avray scored the only goal of the game, while the Blues drew 1-1 with Liverpool at Anfield in 1980 as Frans Thijjsen scored for Town.