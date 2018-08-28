Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: Dalian Atkinson scores twice in cup win

On this day in 2003, the Blues beat Bradford 1-0 at Valley Parade Archant

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history...

Dalian Atkinson scored twice as Town beat Port Vale 3-0 in the League Cup on this day in 1988 Dalian Atkinson scored twice as Town beat Port Vale 3-0 in the League Cup on this day in 1988

We start today 30 years ago, when Dalian Atkinson scored twice as the Blues beat Port Vale 3-0 at Portman Road to progress to the third round of the League Cup, while in 1995 Town drew 2-2 with Brescia in the Anglo Italian Cup League Stage.

Alan Mahon scored his only Ipswich Town goal on this day in 2003 Alan Mahon scored his only Ipswich Town goal on this day in 2003

In 2003, Alan Mahon scored his only Town goal in the 1-0 win over Bradford City at Valley Parade, while back in 1975 Bryan Hamilton scored as the Blues beat Stoke 1-0 at the Victoria Ground to win their first away game of the 1975-76 season.

Mich D’Avray scored the only goal of the game as the Blues beat Brighton 1-0 at Portman Road on this day in 1986 Mich D’Avray scored the only goal of the game as the Blues beat Brighton 1-0 at Portman Road on this day in 1986

And finally, in 1986, Town beat Brighton 1-0 at Portman Road as Mich D’Avray scored the only goal of the game, while the Blues drew 1-1 with Liverpool at Anfield in 1980 as Frans Thijjsen scored for Town.