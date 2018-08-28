Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: Kiwomya scores hat-trick in Cup win against Wigan

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history...

We begin today in 2002 when Darren Ambrose scored a 90th minute winner against Wimbledon at Selhurst Park as the Blues claimed their first win of the season.

In 2007, the Blues beat Preston 2-1 at Portman Road, thanks to goals from Alan Lee and Tommy Miller, giving Town their their fourth successive home win at the start of the 2007-08 season.

And it was on this day in 1992 that Chris Kiwomya scored a hat-trick as the Blues beat Wigan 4-0 at Portman Road to progress to the third round of the League cup, while in 1973 they were held to a 0-0 draw with Spurs at Portman Road.