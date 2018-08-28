Highlights: Relive the highs, the lows, the dramatic moments and relief of Ipswich Town’s first win
PUBLISHED: 12:40 07 October 2018 | UPDATED: 12:40 07 October 2018
Match highlights of Ipswich Town’s first win of the season at Swansea this weekend.
The Blues won 3-2 at the Liberty Stadium with Trevoh Chalobah popping up with a headed winner from a Grant Ward corner with six minutes remaining.
That didn’t look probably after less than 10 minutes after Janoi Donacien had deflected a cross into his own net, but Gwion Edwards and a Mike van der Hoorn own goal had put the visitors level at the break.
Bersant Celina dragged Swansea level with a superbly taken goal against his old club before Chalobah sent the home crowd wild..
