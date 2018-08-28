Tell Us

Highlights: Relive the highs, the lows, the dramatic moments and relief of Ipswich Town’s first win

Freddie Sears celebrates at Swansea City Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Match highlights of Ipswich Town’s first win of the season at Swansea this weekend.

The Blues won 3-2 at the Liberty Stadium with Trevoh Chalobah popping up with a headed winner from a Grant Ward corner with six minutes remaining.

That didn’t look probably after less than 10 minutes after Janoi Donacien had deflected a cross into his own net, but Gwion Edwards and a Mike van der Hoorn own goal had put the visitors level at the break.

Bersant Celina dragged Swansea level with a superbly taken goal against his old club before Chalobah sent the home crowd wild..

You can watch full highlights here.