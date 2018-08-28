Matchday Live: Blues end winless run with dramatic Swansea win

Gwion Edwards equalises for Ipswich at Swansea during the first half Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Ipswich Town are at the Liberty Stadium today to take on Swansea City in the Championship (kick-off 3pm).

The Blues head to south Wales sitting 23rd in the Championship table, where they will face a Swansea side currently seventh in their first campaign following relegation from the Premier League.

Despite having failed to score in four of their last five matches Graham Potter’s side have impressed in recent weeks, but manager Paul Hurst wants his players to play with courage and show a clinical edge when chances come.

“We have to understand it’s just another team that are in our league and let’s go there first and foremost and give it a real go,” he said.

“And that’s what we’ll be asking of whichever team I put out there and also try and make sure we ask questions of them because I think there have been situations in games where teams have maybe not capitalised on some moments.

“That’s what it’s all about, you’ve got to try and take advantage when those moments come. Can you be clinical? Can you find the right pass or see the pass in the first place? And that’s what we’ll be looking to do.”