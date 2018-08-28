Report: Relief as Ipswich end winless run in dramatic fashion as Chalobah secures three points

Gwion Edwards has a very subdued celebration with Andre Dozzell after he equalised for Ipswich at Swansea. Picture: PAGEPIX Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Ipswich Town’s showed character under extreme pressure as they ended their winless run in dramatic fashion at Swansea this afternoon.

Freddie Sears goes for a header with Van Der Toorn and the ball ends up in the back of the Swansea City net Picture Pagepix Freddie Sears goes for a header with Van Der Toorn and the ball ends up in the back of the Swansea City net Picture Pagepix

Trevoh Chalobah scored a dramatic 84th-minute winner in the 3-2 success, with the Blues having battled back from 1-0 down to lead at the break through Gwion Edwards and a Mike van der Hoorn own goal.

Paul Hurst’s men were under pressure for much of the afternoon, with former Ipswich loanee Bersant Celina slamming home the Swansea equaliser with 10 minutes remaining to really test the visitors nerve.

But they answered those questions superbly to earn their first victory under their new manager at the 12th attempt in the league.

There was relief all round at the final whistle, with players and management embracing before captain Luke Chambers gave the travelling fans the traditional victory ‘fist-pumps’.

Gwion Edwards equalises for Ipswich at Swansea during the first half Picture Pagepix Gwion Edwards equalises for Ipswich at Swansea during the first half Picture Pagepix

The Blues remain 23rd, but are level with Reading and Preston above them on nine points.

There were surprises on the teamsheet as Hurst opted to make four changes to his side, the headline being the decision to start teenager Andre Dozzell and leave Danish international Jonas Knudsen on the bench.

Janoi Donacien started in his place at left back, with Matthew Pennington lining up on the right, and it was down the latter than Swansea threatened inside the first 30 seconds of the game. Dean Gerken had to be alert to save Dan James’ shot as he cut inside and it was the 20-year-old Welshman who was the hosts’ biggest threat throughout the opening 45 minutes.

It was Ipswich who had the next opportunity though, with Dozzell threading Sears through, but the striker delayed his effort which was ultimately bundled behind.

The Town right side was exposed for Swansea’s opener, as former Blue Bersant Celina sprung James away. His cross missed McBurnie inside the six yard box but Connor Roberts sent a ball back in which deflected home.

The Ipswich right was the source of joy time and again for the hosts, with Matthew Pennington getting caught tight and out of position, but the Blues were able to bring themselves level.

A ball clipped out to the Ipswich left was seized upon by Sears who drifted a ball into the box which Edwards headed home for his third of the season against the club where he started his career.

It certainly came against the run of play, but the Blues weren’t finished yet as Sears and Edwards combined in reverse as the latter put in a cross which was turned goalwards but the former before ultimately going down as a van der Hoorn own goal.

The Blues managed to see the game through to the break, where Knudsen replaced Donacien, before the hosts continued to apply pressure after the break.

Luke Chambers made two good blocks and Toto Nsiala headed clear to keep the hosts out, while the Blues did continue to pose something of a threat in the final third to keep their hosts honest.

The Swansea second arrived when Celina was afford space to drive towards goal and find the bottom corner, but parity lasted just four minutes before Chalobah headed home from Ward’s corner to send the away supporters wild.

The Blues held out and there was a real sense of relief on the field at the final whistle.