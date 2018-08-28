Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer

Report: Relief as Ipswich end winless run in dramatic fashion as Chalobah secures three points

PUBLISHED: 17:12 06 October 2018 | UPDATED: 18:36 06 October 2018

Gwion Edwards has a very subdued celebration with Andre Dozzell after he equalised for Ipswich at Swansea. Picture: PAGEPIX

Gwion Edwards has a very subdued celebration with Andre Dozzell after he equalised for Ipswich at Swansea. Picture: PAGEPIX

Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Ipswich Town’s showed character under extreme pressure as they ended their winless run in dramatic fashion at Swansea this afternoon.

Freddie Sears goes for a header with Van Der Toorn and the ball ends up in the back of the Swansea City net Picture PagepixFreddie Sears goes for a header with Van Der Toorn and the ball ends up in the back of the Swansea City net Picture Pagepix

Trevoh Chalobah scored a dramatic 84th-minute winner in the 3-2 success, with the Blues having battled back from 1-0 down to lead at the break through Gwion Edwards and a Mike van der Hoorn own goal.

Paul Hurst’s men were under pressure for much of the afternoon, with former Ipswich loanee Bersant Celina slamming home the Swansea equaliser with 10 minutes remaining to really test the visitors nerve.

But they answered those questions superbly to earn their first victory under their new manager at the 12th attempt in the league.

There was relief all round at the final whistle, with players and management embracing before captain Luke Chambers gave the travelling fans the traditional victory ‘fist-pumps’.

Gwion Edwards equalises for Ipswich at Swansea during the first half Picture PagepixGwion Edwards equalises for Ipswich at Swansea during the first half Picture Pagepix

The Blues remain 23rd, but are level with Reading and Preston above them on nine points.

There were surprises on the teamsheet as Hurst opted to make four changes to his side, the headline being the decision to start teenager Andre Dozzell and leave Danish international Jonas Knudsen on the bench.

Janoi Donacien started in his place at left back, with Matthew Pennington lining up on the right, and it was down the latter than Swansea threatened inside the first 30 seconds of the game. Dean Gerken had to be alert to save Dan James’ shot as he cut inside and it was the 20-year-old Welshman who was the hosts’ biggest threat throughout the opening 45 minutes.

It was Ipswich who had the next opportunity though, with Dozzell threading Sears through, but the striker delayed his effort which was ultimately bundled behind.

The Town right side was exposed for Swansea’s opener, as former Blue Bersant Celina sprung James away. His cross missed McBurnie inside the six yard box but Connor Roberts sent a ball back in which deflected home.

The Ipswich right was the source of joy time and again for the hosts, with Matthew Pennington getting caught tight and out of position, but the Blues were able to bring themselves level.

A ball clipped out to the Ipswich left was seized upon by Sears who drifted a ball into the box which Edwards headed home for his third of the season against the club where he started his career.

It certainly came against the run of play, but the Blues weren’t finished yet as Sears and Edwards combined in reverse as the latter put in a cross which was turned goalwards but the former before ultimately going down as a van der Hoorn own goal.

The Blues managed to see the game through to the break, where Knudsen replaced Donacien, before the hosts continued to apply pressure after the break.

Luke Chambers made two good blocks and Toto Nsiala headed clear to keep the hosts out, while the Blues did continue to pose something of a threat in the final third to keep their hosts honest.

The Swansea second arrived when Celina was afford space to drive towards goal and find the bottom corner, but parity lasted just four minutes before Chalobah headed home from Ward’s corner to send the away supporters wild.

The Blues held out and there was a real sense of relief on the field at the final whistle.

Topic Tags:

Updated: Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after roundabout crash near Cardinal Park

21:44 Jake Foxford
Police are at the scene near Ipswich Waterfront Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

A man is being questioned on suspicion of drink driving in connection with a crash that saw a car end up on a busy Ipswich roundabout.

Investigation reveals more than 20 have been injured using inflatable play equipment

14:26 Adam Howlett
Concerns have been raised over the safety of inflatable play equipment (stock image)Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCK PHOTO

More than 20 people across the UK have been injured while using inflatable play equipment, it has been revealed.

‘Crisis point’ - Concern at continued growth of second home sales in Suffolk

19:00 Andrew Hirst
Southwold has a particularly high concentration of second homes Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A fifth of homes purchased in Suffolk last year were bought as second properties or rental investments, figures show.

Britain’s Got Talent - Your chance to star, as show’s scouts head for Felixstowe

19:00 Judy Rimmer
Britain's Got Talent auditions in Ipswich. Now the show's scouts are coming to Felixstowe. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Have you got what it takes to star in Britain’s Got Talent? The hit show is holding auditions in Felixstowe - and also bringing a BGT Showcase evening to the town.

Video: See the incredible bikes from the Copdock Motorcycle Show

17:44 Jake Foxford
Thousands of people flocked to the Copdcock Motorcycle Show. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich’s Trinity Park became a petrolhead paradise as hosted hundreds of motorcycles from every era at the Copdock Motorcycle Show.

Ed Sheeran warns Brexit will ‘cost UK music scene its voice’

21:05 Jake Foxford
Ed Sheeran is just one of the signatories on an open letter to the PM condemning the effects of Brexit on music in the UK. Picture: VICTORIA JONES/PA WIRE

Musicians including Ed Sheeran, Damn Albarn and Bob Geldof have joined forces to warn about the impact of a no-deal Brexit on the music industry, saying the country would be placed in a “self-built cultural jail”.

Video: Meet the Maasai warriors who are dancing in Ipswich this week

16:01 Jake Foxford
The troupe perform traditional songs and prayers, all in full tribal attire. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Warriors from Kenya’s Maasai region are visiting Suffolk - over 6,000 miles from home - to share their traditional songs and dancing.

Bid to increase sexual safety on mental health wards as 157 incidents reported in Norfolk and Suffolk this year

16:00 Geraldine Scott
Mental health stock photo. Picture: Newscast Online

More than 150 sexual safety issues have been reported at the region’s mental health trust this year, as regulators call for improvements nationwide.

Video: Take a look inside this £1.55m Grade II listed home

15:00 Megan Aldous
Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS

A five bedroom detached family home which is set on 2.25 acres of land is for sale - watch our video tour of the property.

Tributes pour in to ‘kind, beautiful’ teenage girl who died in A140 crash

14:20 Jessica Frank-Keyes
Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Tasburgh where Shannon Gittings died. Picture: Simon Parkin

Tributes from heartbroken family and friends have poured in for a “beautiful, kind” teenager who died after her car crashed into a tree.

Most read

Tributes pour in to ‘kind, beautiful’ teenage girl who died in A140 crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Tasburgh where Shannon Gittings died. Picture: Simon Parkin

Updated: Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after roundabout crash near Cardinal Park

Police are at the scene near Ipswich Waterfront Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Hunt still on for youths who reportedly fled after crash

The incident happened near to the corner of Cambridge Drive and Birkfield Drive Picture: GOOGLE

Youth admits 14 offences as police crackdown at troubled housing estate continues

Castle Court in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Concerns over ‘gatherings of youths’ sees drugs seized in town centre

Drugs found on youths in Ipswich Picture: IPSWICH CENTRAL POLICE

Hundreds reach for the stars - as Britain’s Got Talent auditions roll into Ipswich

Britain's Got Talent Auditons in Ipswich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide