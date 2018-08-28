Nostalgia

Swansea City v Ipswich Town nostalgia: Counago bags a brace in 2008

Pablo Counago celebrates one of his goals against Swansea in October 2008

In this week’s Ipswich Town nostalgia, we look back to October 18, 2008, as Pablo Counago struck twice to earn Town a 2-2 draw with Swansea City at Portman Road.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pablo Counago fires past Dorus De Vries for his first half goal against Swansea in 2008. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING Pablo Counago fires past Dorus De Vries for his first half goal against Swansea in 2008. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Counago gave Ipswich a half-time lead with a 43rd minute goal – Ivan Campo chipped the ball into his path and Counago swivelled brilliantly to volley across Dorus De Vries from the corner of the six-yard box.

Pablo Counago scoring his second goal of the game in 2008. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Pablo Counago scoring his second goal of the game in 2008. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

But the Swans came out all guns blazing after the break and took only four minutes to level when Angel Rangel overlapped down the right and his low cross found Ferrie Bodde 12 yards out, and he thumped a shot underneath Richard Wright.

Jordi Gomez is tripped by Ivan Campo Jordi Gomez is tripped by Ivan Campo

Jordi Gomez then put the Swans ahead with a 69th-minute goal as he combined with Ashley Williams and bent a beautiful left-footed finish past Wright from the edge of the area.

The crowd applaud goal scorer Pablo Counago in the first half as he put the Blues in front against Swansea at Portman Road The crowd applaud goal scorer Pablo Counago in the first half as he put the Blues in front against Swansea at Portman Road

But Counago came to Town’s rescue with an equaliser eight minutes from time smashing home a volley to grab a point.