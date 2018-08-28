Swansea City v Ipswich Town nostalgia: Counago bags a brace in 2008
PUBLISHED: 05:00 06 October 2018
In this week’s Ipswich Town nostalgia, we look back to October 18, 2008, as Pablo Counago struck twice to earn Town a 2-2 draw with Swansea City at Portman Road.
Counago gave Ipswich a half-time lead with a 43rd minute goal – Ivan Campo chipped the ball into his path and Counago swivelled brilliantly to volley across Dorus De Vries from the corner of the six-yard box.
But the Swans came out all guns blazing after the break and took only four minutes to level when Angel Rangel overlapped down the right and his low cross found Ferrie Bodde 12 yards out, and he thumped a shot underneath Richard Wright.
Jordi Gomez then put the Swans ahead with a 69th-minute goal as he combined with Ashley Williams and bent a beautiful left-footed finish past Wright from the edge of the area.
But Counago came to Town’s rescue with an equaliser eight minutes from time smashing home a volley to grab a point.