Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer

Andy’s Angles: Five observations as Blues secure first win under Hurst at Swansea

PUBLISHED: 17:49 06 October 2018 | UPDATED: 18:36 06 October 2018

Trevoh Chalobah is mobbed by team-mates and supporters following his winning goal. Picture Pagepix

Trevoh Chalobah is mobbed by team-mates and supporters following his winning goal. Picture Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Ipswich Town beat Swansea City 3-2 at the Liberty Stadium this afternoon. ANDY WARREN gives his snap observations

Fist-pumping for the first time this season - Ipswich captain Luke Chambers Picture PagepixFist-pumping for the first time this season - Ipswich captain Luke Chambers Picture Pagepix

Relief and jubilation

It’s been a long time coming and it was certainly dramatic when it came.

Ipswich haven’t done things the easy way this season and didn’t again this afternoon as they secured their first win under Paul Hurst - slipping behind, fighting back, surrendering their own lead and then securing a late victory to send the away fans wild.

A scrappy 1-0 win would have done, anything to get this monkey off their backs, but to do it in this fashion should be the ultimate confidence booster for Paul Hurst and his players.

Trevoh Chalobah celebrates his winner at Swnasea City. Picture PagepixTrevoh Chalobah celebrates his winner at Swnasea City. Picture Pagepix

There was a mixture of relief and jubilation at the final whistle with players slumped on the pitch, hugging each other and saluting the away support before Luke Chambers treated the travelling fans to his iconic fist pumps.

Those supporters travelling to the game in south Wales will be forgiven for doing so more in hope than expectation, but they and the team will leave with renewed optimism.

This should the pressure that has visibly grown over the Ipswich squad in recent weeks but, as Hurst was at pains to point out in his press conference both before and after this game, this is just the first step.

There is a lot of hard work ahead.

Character in the extreme

It looked as if it was going to be a long old afternoon for Ipswich Town after Connor Roberts’ shot somehow found the back of the Ipswich net after just seven minutes.

Time and again the Blues were under pressure down their right but they kept plugging away and managed to lead at the break through Gwion Edwards and Mike van der Hoorn’s own goal.

It would have been easy to fold, but they didn’t. They kept playing despite being on the back foot and got their reward.

One very happy Town fan after the first win of the season at Swansea Picture PagepixOne very happy Town fan after the first win of the season at Swansea Picture Pagepix

The pressure continued after the break and that sinking feeling, last felt at Birmingham a week ago, reared its head again after former Ipswich loanee Bersant Celina slammed his new side level.

But that character showed itself again, with players throughout the side getting head and feet on the ball to clear.

To their credit the Blues kept playing, won a corner and Chalobah headed home.

The Ipswich players have been accused of lacking such character and desire during the early weeks of Hurst’s reign but it was in full evidence today.

Trevoh Chalobah scores his winner at Swansea City Picture PagepixTrevoh Chalobah scores his winner at Swansea City Picture Pagepix

Dozzell delight

How good must it have felt for teenager Dozzell to be starting a competitive game of football for the first time in more than a year.

The young England international lost a year of his career to the cruciate knee ligament injury he suffered on the opening day of the last campaign, with his return managed extremely carefully since Hurst and his medical team began work in the summer.

His much-anticipated first start, which following a positive cameo as a substitute against Middlesbrough on Tuesday night, produced early promise as he got on the ball well and threaded two superb passes through to Freddie Sears prior to the first Swansea goal.

Freddie Sears goes for a header with Mike van der Hoorn and the ball ends up in the back of the Swansea City net. Picture: PAGEPIXFreddie Sears goes for a header with Mike van der Hoorn and the ball ends up in the back of the Swansea City net. Picture: PAGEPIX

He showed what he’s all about; neat touches, responsible in possession and rarely gave the ball away.

His influence lessened as the Blues began to play down the flank and he drifted in and out of the game in the second half but this was a hugely encouraging 80 minutes of football.

He clearly has a big role to play.

Another bold selection call

A smiling Paul Hurst before kick-off at Swansea City Picture PagepixA smiling Paul Hurst before kick-off at Swansea City Picture Pagepix

Just a few months ago it would have been unthinkable to picture Jonas Knudsen and Bartosz Bialkowski sat side by side on an Ipswich Town bench.

But that’s exactly where the Blues’ two World Cup stars found themselves this afternoon.

Like Bialkowski, Danish left-back Jonas Knudsen has not produced his best displays in the early weeks of the Paul Hurst era, but it was still a major surprise to see him dropped to the bench.

With Myles Kenlock out with an ankle injury, Janoi Donacien came in at left back to occupy a position he spent time in during Accrington’s League Two-winning title season.

Freddie Sears goes for a header with Van Der Toorn and the ball ends up in the back of the Swansea City net Picture PagepixFreddie Sears goes for a header with Van Der Toorn and the ball ends up in the back of the Swansea City net Picture Pagepix

The Blues were stretched throughout, most notably down their right, but Donacien was replaced at the break and Knudsen returned to the side.

He is with the Denmark squad during the international break and you feel he will regain his place upon his return.

Sears the lone ranger

Freddie Sears leading the line alone is not a scenario anyone envisaged as recently as a week ago, with the striker seemingly far from Hurst’s plans.

Gwion Edwards has a very subdued celebration with Andre Dozzell after he equalised for Ipswich at Swansea. Picture: PAGEPIXGwion Edwards has a very subdued celebration with Andre Dozzell after he equalised for Ipswich at Swansea. Picture: PAGEPIX

But he did well when introduced at Birmingham, threatened Middlesbrough and was outstanding today.

He hassled, harried and stretched the hosts. He created Gwion Edwards’ goal and forced van der Hoorn to put into his own net for the second.

His team-mates used him well, kept the ball down and supported him and he rewarded them.

With Ellis Harrison and Jon Walters injured, Sears and Kayden Jackson will shoulder the load for now.

Gwion Edwards equalises for Ipswich at Swansea during the first half Picture PagepixGwion Edwards equalises for Ipswich at Swansea during the first half Picture Pagepix

This was hugely promising.

Updated: Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after roundabout crash near Cardinal Park

21:44 Jake Foxford
Police are at the scene near Ipswich Waterfront Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

A man is being questioned on suspicion of drink driving in connection with a crash that saw a car end up on a busy Ipswich roundabout.

Investigation reveals more than 20 have been injured using inflatable play equipment

14:26 Adam Howlett
Concerns have been raised over the safety of inflatable play equipment (stock image)Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCK PHOTO

More than 20 people across the UK have been injured while using inflatable play equipment, it has been revealed.

‘Crisis point’ - Concern at continued growth of second home sales in Suffolk

19:00 Andrew Hirst
Southwold has a particularly high concentration of second homes Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A fifth of homes purchased in Suffolk last year were bought as second properties or rental investments, figures show.

Britain’s Got Talent - Your chance to star, as show’s scouts head for Felixstowe

19:00 Judy Rimmer
Britain's Got Talent auditions in Ipswich. Now the show's scouts are coming to Felixstowe. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Have you got what it takes to star in Britain’s Got Talent? The hit show is holding auditions in Felixstowe - and also bringing a BGT Showcase evening to the town.

Video: See the incredible bikes from the Copdock Motorcycle Show

17:44 Jake Foxford
Thousands of people flocked to the Copdcock Motorcycle Show. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich’s Trinity Park became a petrolhead paradise as hosted hundreds of motorcycles from every era at the Copdock Motorcycle Show.

Ed Sheeran warns Brexit will ‘cost UK music scene its voice’

21:05 Jake Foxford
Ed Sheeran is just one of the signatories on an open letter to the PM condemning the effects of Brexit on music in the UK. Picture: VICTORIA JONES/PA WIRE

Musicians including Ed Sheeran, Damn Albarn and Bob Geldof have joined forces to warn about the impact of a no-deal Brexit on the music industry, saying the country would be placed in a “self-built cultural jail”.

Video: Meet the Maasai warriors who are dancing in Ipswich this week

16:01 Jake Foxford
The troupe perform traditional songs and prayers, all in full tribal attire. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Warriors from Kenya’s Maasai region are visiting Suffolk - over 6,000 miles from home - to share their traditional songs and dancing.

Bid to increase sexual safety on mental health wards as 157 incidents reported in Norfolk and Suffolk this year

16:00 Geraldine Scott
Mental health stock photo. Picture: Newscast Online

More than 150 sexual safety issues have been reported at the region’s mental health trust this year, as regulators call for improvements nationwide.

Video: Take a look inside this £1.55m Grade II listed home

15:00 Megan Aldous
Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS

A five bedroom detached family home which is set on 2.25 acres of land is for sale - watch our video tour of the property.

Tributes pour in to ‘kind, beautiful’ teenage girl who died in A140 crash

14:20 Jessica Frank-Keyes
Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Tasburgh where Shannon Gittings died. Picture: Simon Parkin

Tributes from heartbroken family and friends have poured in for a “beautiful, kind” teenager who died after her car crashed into a tree.

Most read

Tributes pour in to ‘kind, beautiful’ teenage girl who died in A140 crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Tasburgh where Shannon Gittings died. Picture: Simon Parkin

Updated: Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after roundabout crash near Cardinal Park

Police are at the scene near Ipswich Waterfront Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Hunt still on for youths who reportedly fled after crash

The incident happened near to the corner of Cambridge Drive and Birkfield Drive Picture: GOOGLE

Youth admits 14 offences as police crackdown at troubled housing estate continues

Castle Court in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Concerns over ‘gatherings of youths’ sees drugs seized in town centre

Drugs found on youths in Ipswich Picture: IPSWICH CENTRAL POLICE

Hundreds reach for the stars - as Britain’s Got Talent auditions roll into Ipswich

Britain's Got Talent Auditons in Ipswich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide