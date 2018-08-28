Partly Cloudy

‘I was impressed’ - ex-Town winger Legg backs Blues to climb table

PUBLISHED: 16:04 09 October 2018

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers produced a wholehearted display in Saturday's 3-2 win at Swansea City. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers produced a wholehearted display in Saturday's 3-2 win at Swansea City. Photo: Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town won’t be in the relegation zone too much longer if they approach the next few games with the right attitude.

Trevoh Chalobah is mobbed by team-mates and supporters following his winning goal at Swansea. Picture: PAGEPIXTrevoh Chalobah is mobbed by team-mates and supporters following his winning goal at Swansea. Picture: PAGEPIX

So says former Blues winger Andy Legg, after he watched Paul Hurst’s men finally get their first win of the campaign, at the 13th attempt, courtesy of a 3-2 scoreline at Swansea City on Saturday.

Town remain second-bottom of the Championship table heading into this weekend’s international break. Three of their next four games are against teams in the lower reaches (QPR, Millwall and Preston).

MORE: Hurst’s praise for captain Chambers

“They could have gone two or three behind early on, there is no doubting they rode their luck at times, but they gathered themselves, regrouped, dug in, showed resilience and the equaliser gave them belief,” said Legg, who had a loan spell at Portman Road in 1997 and was on co-commentary duty for BBC Radio Suffolk at the weekend.

Trevoh Chalobah thanks the travelling fans at Swansea City Picture: PAGEPIXTrevoh Chalobah thanks the travelling fans at Swansea City Picture: PAGEPIX

“You have to give them credit. A lot of teams would have crumbled when it went to 2-2, but Ipswich came back and won it. That was one of the most entertaining Championship games I’ve seen in some time.

MORE: On this day in Town history

“I was impressed. I have to say, on that evidence, I was surprised they hadn’t won before. You’d never have thought it was a team near the bottom of the league.”

Legg, the current Cardiff U23 coach, continued: “I know people are now saying there are some winnable games coming up, but this is the Championship.

One very happy Town fan after the first win of the season at Swansea Picture: PAGEPIX LTDOne very happy Town fan after the first win of the season at Swansea Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

“Just as every game is winnable, every game is loseable too. If you don’t turn up on the day then you lose, no matter who you are playing.

“But if Ipswich approach every game with the same mentality as they did on Saturday then they will be fine.

MORE: ‘We have to kick on’ - Chalobah on next four games

“I thought the captain, Luke Chambers, was outstanding. He put his head where it hurts and made a couple of last ditch tackles. I was really impressed with Grant Ward and it was good to see Andre Dozzell back playing because I played with his dad (Jason).

“My only slight worry is that there will be a big feeling of relief and they might think ‘we’ve done it against a very good Swansea team’ and automatically think some of the teams coming up will be brushed aside.

“They have to keep approaching every game in the same manner. If they do, they won’t be down the bottom for long.”

