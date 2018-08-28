Town’s clash with Baggies to be shown on Sky TV

Darren Moore's West Brom will play Ipswich Town live on Sky TV on Friday, November 23. Picture: PA SPORT ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Ipswich Town’s clash with promotion contenders West Brom has been brought forward to be shown live on Sky TV.

The Blues will now host Darren Moore’s Baggies – currently second in the Championship table – at 7.45pm on Friday, November 23. The match was originally scheduled for the following afternoon.

It will be West Brom’s first visit to Portman Road since Town’s 1-0 win in a Carling Cup quarter-final tie back in December 2010.

The Blues have featured on Sky TV just once so far this season as the highlighted game, when they were were well-beaten 2-0 by Middlesbrough at Portman Road last week.

Meanwhile, Town season ticket holders are being reminded that they can purchase up to four extra tickets for the Blues’ next home game against QPR on October 20 at discounted prices – £10 for adults, £8 for seniors 65+ and under 23s, £3 for under 19s and £1 for under 12s in the family areas.