Is it time for Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy to go?

13:57 18 January 2017

Mick McCarthy walks off the pitch at Sincil Bank last night

Mick McCarthy walks off the pitch at Sincil Bank last night

This morning, in the wake of the most humiliating night in Ipswich Town’s history, we ask - is it time for boss Mick McCarthy to go?

The Blues were humbled 1-0 by non-league minnows Lincoln in an FA Cup Third Round replay last night, in front of a national TV audience of millions on the BBC.

The shocking showing prompted Town legend Terry Butcher to call the performance “a disgrace.”

It is the latest low in a season which has seen Town stumble into mediocrity, having failed to win back-to-back games all campaign.

And it increases the pressure on boss McCarthy, who, having saved Town from relegation and led them to the play-offs, has seen his side go backwards ever since.

Lincoln City players celebrate their victory in the changing rooms

He has to work with one of the smallest budgets in the Championship, but fans have repeatedly criticised what they see as his negative tactics and team selections.

But Town fans should not expect a knee-jerk response from club owner Marcus Evans.

The multi-millionaire businessman will be well aware of the growing frustration among Town supporters about poor results and the lack of entertainment.

He has shown great loyalty in the past to both Roy Keane and Paul Jewell, in the Ipswich Town tradition which was made famous by the Cobbold family, most notably in the case of a young Bobby Robson.

Evans will not react to a small minority of fans who call for every manager’s head after a disappointing run.

He will be monitoring the situation and will only act when he believes the relationship between the majority of fans and the manager has irretrievably broken down.

Even then, he will not change the manager immediately. He will ensure that the chosen successor is in place before acting.

There is also money to think of. If Evans sacked McCarthy now, with 18 months of his contract still to run, the pay-off would almost certainly be more than £1 million.

We have no way of knowing whether Evans has decided that McCarthy has to go, or is still hoping the veteran manager can turn things round.

But whatever the owner’s thinking, it is very unlikely that McCarthy will leave Portman Road immediately.

- What do you think? Comment below!

  • The arrogance of McCarthy is understandable. Why should he walk - if he's sacked he is guaranteed to be rewarded for his failure by having the rest of his contract paid off! He can then ride the gravy train elsewhere. McCarthy's failure to accept responsibility for that dreadful performance at Lincoln is astounding. He is totally responsible for the coaching, team selection & tactics, and for ensuring the team is prepared. Yet he doesn't know what happened?! Joke.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Jim Strobe

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

  • ITFC supporters please be careful what you wish for. Marcus EVANS saved ITFC from an unthinkable nose dive from the Championship league when M.E. initially purchased ITFC together with a massive debt. Sacking Jim MAGILTON followed by employing the notorious Roy KEANE supported with spending power was a failure.Similarly with Paul JEWELL a truly honest wholehearted gentleman. Then Marcus .E. recognising the error of his ways then employed Mick.M. another gentleman who is doing his very best with limited funds. Wake up supporters, M.E. will not give any new manager any extra money to spend a if he did we will be facing a more embarassing situation than we were almost in when M.E. took over. .... .. Support Mick M. who is trying to rebuild . . . . please support him . thank you

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Anthony AMES

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Mcarthy will not resign. He hopes he will be sacked to get a big payout. No chance he will not let Ipswich get relegated and say what a wonderfull job he has done. Arrogant or not. Marcus grow some balls and sack him. Attendnaces at itfc are falling. ITFC fans dont go to the next home game.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Allan Rogers

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Stat-Matt, excellent post.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Poet

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Evans and Milne know the pressure is on now they will give Mick till the end of the season no matter how well he does. His job now is just to avoid relegation. Evans and Milne will say the right things to keep Mick and the players on side but the decision is made that he will go pre season ticket sales to win back the crowd. Now it's an endurance test watching the crap football and hopefully there are 3 clubs worse than us. Never been so disillusion with football. I've had a gut full of tthis now. This is a slow death of a once great club. We all have so many better things to do than watch town but it's our club and you got to stick with it but feel like the fans are taken for granted that we will turn up and watch any old crap.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    surfcaster68 .

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Suffolk_Punch, that 7th place finish was like finishing 7th in The London Marathon, only being 20 miles behind the 6 runners in front. We were never serious contenders, and it was a false position. I do think that we need a change of manager. It's interesting to see a Wolves fan posting on here (Stuart Fraser). Have a look at what he said.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Poet

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • A picture says a thousand words. Just look at his face. He is way out of his depth and has failed at every club he has been at. His partner must be a fantastic coach teaching strikers where the goal is. Well done TC. Less than a goal a game. The owners are on the run from an International arrest warrant, When will the Council take over for non payment of rent ? The future is in the hands of the external creditors owed quite a bit.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    critic Blue

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • As a Wolves fan. We had this debate for two seasons before they got sacked. He never has a plan B and played one up front too many times at home .

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Stuart Fraser

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • I have just witnessed the most putridly impotent forward play in the history of this great club. The Leicester lad excepted, I would drop the lot of them! As for McCarthy, he is not only sucking any aspirations we foolishly hope for out of every cup competition he is depressing the hell out of us with his Cold War approach to football. DULL! DULL! DULL! DARLING!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Supernova6

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • It's not MM that needs to go it's Evans - he is the architect of this mess !!! I vowed never to put a penny of my hard earned cash into his pockets two years ago and gave up my season ticket after over 30 years - others need to do the same it's the only way to get the tout out !! Evans has and continues to run the club into the ground and by buying tickets people are supporting his ownership so please just STOP now or you a simply aiding his destruction of the club

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    bluearmy78

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Now come on Poet, i know emotions are running high right now but there is not need to exaggerate. It has not even been 2 years since Town finished in the play offs, and last season we finished a credible 7th. I am not going to sugar coat it, that was the worst performance i have ever seen Town side since i started supporting them back in mid 80s and MM does deserve some criticism but will sacking him really be the answer. We know that MM is well respected by his peers despite the fact that the style of play can be quite agricultural shall we say at times. We know this because he is able to bring players in on loan of the quality of Williams, Maitland-Niles, Fraser and Lawrence. Would a young up and coming manager have the network of contacts and respect to attract players such as these even if the football was better? If MM has lost the dressing room then he should do the decent thing and resign but don't be surprised if we beat Huddersfield at the weekend as it just seems to be the way this season is going.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Suffolk_Punch

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Any else watch that new comedy on BBC one last night. Apparently they are looking to make more episodes

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    storey78

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • forget mm and me, lets find ged scott and put him offline. how about you EADT? can you help?

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    walberswicks

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Yes - should never have been appointed, nothing personal sure he's a very nice man but he was never going to bring the dynamic style of forward attacking play ITFC fans crave. Marcus Evans needs to go too, in fact time to rebuild completely and if that means relegation then let's start now with a commitment to play young players and to build for the future, accepting our fate is a drop to League 1.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Blue and true since 1962

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • The problem first and foremost is Marcus Evans . He had his own agenda when becoming becoming Ipswich's owner. First he sacked a good manager ,Jim Magiliton who had Ipswich in his blood who's team had just beaten Norwich City ,,He then brought his friend Clegg, who just happened to have Olympic connections ,but who knew NOTHING about football,,,the Olympic connections were important to Evans as London were hosting 2012 Olympics and he needed someone with Olympic connections to sell Marcus Evans tickets. He then bought in the most unsuitable manager Roy Keane that Ipswich Town could wish for, the reason being that as Keane was interviewed most days by national media because of his outspoken ways his face was never off our TV screens, and he was always interviewed with Marcus Evans group plastered everywhere, you couldn't buy that sort of advertising. When it became clear Keane had fallen out with the fans, Evans then brings another unsuitable manager in Jewell, who had just got Derby relegated with the lowest ever points haul. For oe unknown reason he gave Paul Jewell money to squander on players and when Jewell was eventually found out for the poor manager he was he too was sacked. Evans then brings in a respected manager but one that had a reputation for boring football and old fashioned tactics, but then and now bafflingly fails to carry on investing in the club or the team. I am not sure what Evans pla is as he wont do the honourable thing and show his face and show some form of leadership, what I do know however since Evans took over their has been a steady decline in Ipswich Towns fortunes and if a new owner is not found then under Evans things will only get far worse .So the EADT and Ipswich Star should have a poll on how many people are happy with the way Marcus Evans is running,,,or should I say ruining ! our once3 proud club. I really do fear for the future of OUR ITFC

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Alan Burgess

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • "Football is a spectator sport, people want to turn up and be entertained" Graham Taylor.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Chopper Hammond

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • The frustration, anger and sadness that all Town supporters are feeling is understandable. What is not understandable is why Town's supporters can't see that they have the power to start to resolve the problems. Staying away from Portman Road is the only way to put the owner under pressure. Attendances suggest this has started to happen but all those who claim to love the club must now vote with their feet. The owner has no intention to invest any more than the amount he currently puts in to ensure that the club can tread water in the Championship. He will gladly stump up 5 to 6 million a year as a subsidy and then claw it back through repayments made by player sales like Mings, Cresswell and Murphy. The clubs relationship with its local business partners and suppliers is in tatters and there are unresolved court cases and unpaid invoices steadily mounting up. So - called loyal supporters are helping the owner to slowly drown the club. Wake up now and force the owner to invest or withdraw. That might mean administration but can things be any worse than they are at present? The likelihood of investment by the current regime is very slight, but the prospect of a slow death brought on by turgid mediocrity and a glaring lack of any concern from the owner should be enough to persuade any real supporter. Those that continue to go can't moan, they are endorsing the dull, insipid "plan" of a man who doesn't care where ITFC goes, as long as it doesn't cost him anything.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Eastsideblue73

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Mark Heath. For a start who are you? I've never heard of you and I've been posting on here for quite a few years. Judging by the way you report, i.e. jumping to conclusions and making offensive, inflammatory statements, I've formed the opinion, that you are not sure what you are reporting about. Let's just have a look at one or two of your statements. First one "Evans will not react to a small minority of fans who call for every manager’s head after a disappointing run". Ok, well let's see, when McCarthy arrived here, he was flavour of the month with supporters for keeping the club from being relegated. Since then, apart from one 6th place finish, courtesy of Derby capitulating against Reading, by the way, we were getting thoroughly slapped by Blackburn Rovers at the time, he has taken this club backwards in giant strides. We have now had 3 years of boring, negative and underwhelming football. We are not a small number of fans, if you work out how many fans our ground will hold, and how many fans are constantly staying away, even if you take into consideration fans who stay away for other reasons, that should tell you that the disgruntled fans are likely to be very much in the majority. Now for your disappointing run comment, I think most reasonable thinking people would agree that 3 years is a bit more than a disappointing run, wouldn't you? Second one, "He will be monitoring the situation and will only act when he believes the relationship between the majority of fans and the manager has irretrievably broken down". Thirdly, "Even then, he will not change the manager immediately. He will ensure that the chosen successor is in place before acting. These are interesting statements regarding Evans, have you spoken to him and has he told you this himself? If not, then how can you make such a definite statement regarding his intentions? And last of all, your use of the term 'hotheads'. I read the posts on here regularly and apart for one or two idiots, the vast majority of people who post, appear to me to be rational thinking, astute people who care very much about this club. They, like me, have the nous to see what's going wrong with this club, and exactly who is to blame. To refer to us as 'hotheads' is not only an outrageous statement, given the present circumstances that this club is in, but also extremely offensive. In future, leave the reporting to someone who knows what they are doing.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Poet

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • A manager that should be put into retirement, oh and take TC with ya!. Poor tactics, no game plan, eleven players that looked like they had never met before last night. No enthusiasm, no passion, players that are not good enough to wear the shirt.. Best you must rank as one of our worst signings ever!. Evans and Milne know nothing of the workings of football club. Evans you will have to act soon as Mighty Mick is going to drive the last few thousand season ticket holders away. McCarthy isn't going to resign and forgo a seven figure payout, if the stories are true as to what he's being paid. MM just another pig at the trough gorging on as much as he can while he can.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    soulboy

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Once again the people of Suffolk are being told to suck eggs. Evans only criteria is to spend as little as possible regardless . The club will degenerate to 8-10.000 crowds eventually and the quality of football will suffer as we recruit cheap players. This latest call for a new manager is not from the minority of fans. McCarthy is finished .Evans is a disgrace.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    chantry

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • I have never seen so many comments on the EADT or other fan sites. The situation is dire and the club in chaos. Evans clearly doesn't care as his complete lack of investment in the playing squad proves. These abysmal results and performances, although down to Mick for bad tactics and negative football, is also a result of years of flogging key assets and signing cheap alternatives. Ultimately, like any product, the cheaper version tends to blow up sooner. Evans should be disgusted and ashamed. He won't. He will be looking for more ways to fleece the fans.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Jason

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • The blame for towns present position rests with Sheepshanks who spent more than the club could afford or ground improvements and buying players the club didn't need. Burley did OK in the first season back in the Prem. but was then bought players that were no better than those replaced and the club were probably paying inflated wages. Having got the club into debt Sheepshanks brought in ME and someone with experience of Olympic ticketing arrangements who didn't, and don't, seem to have any interest in the club or football. Until ownership changes the best that can be hoped for is not getting relegated. I hope that happens soon but in reality it's unlikely in my lifetime.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    amsterdam81

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • time for both MM and ME to go BRING BACK GEORGE BURLEY he could find bargain players who could play together 5 out of 6 seasons in the play offs says it all just a shame Sheepshanks interfered when we were in the premiership and brought players and told Burley to play them then had to take the fall

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    kingsley

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Marcus Evens is in a difficult position. Apart from the cost of sacking a manager a change at the helm does not guarantee a change in fortune and after all McCarthy is still highly regarded in the footballing world. However, there must be something fundamentally wrong at the club following the performance last night and in the first match, being overrun by players who will be on a fraction of the salary of the Town players. Unfortunately I think we have a since relegation . Marcus Evans is a fan as well as a level headed and shrewd businessman and I think he will see that relegation and promotion are now both very unlikely and will wait and see how the remainder of the season goes. I think it will tell us a lot about his real support for McCarthy if there are no further signings this month.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Totally-Bored

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • The club is a complete shambles and last night personified everything that is so wrong with the club from top to bottom. McCarthy has long past his sell by date, as have a lot of the players. I can only assume he is still in his job because owner Marcus Evans is afraid of the compensation costs of dismissing him on the spot.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Maurice Royston

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • No, let him stay. My friends and I are getting great enjoyment from all the Whingeing Ipswich fans who don't seem to understand that it's only a game. What a shame they aren't so wound-up about things that actually matter, such as climate change or the Tories deliberate destruction of the NHS.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    beerlover

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Whilst the comments regarding lack of investment are true, sorry but a £10k non league signing and a freebie we didn't offer a contract to when he was here on trial do not excite me. The worry thing is Ian Milnes comments "Over the two matches Lincoln City were clearly the better organised team. That resulted in them deserving to win and we should, and have, congratulated them." McCarthy has been at this club for 4 years and these are his players and his team, and yet a non league side are better organised than a Championship team with a former International manager at the helm, and yet he does not seem concerned. Mick has lost the fans with his caustic comments and arrogant attitude combined with dreadful football, If the club do not see what everyone else can see that I fear for the future of our once proud club.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Suffolkref

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Its nearly 245pm surely he,s resigned by now

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    saxon

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Stat-Matt...You have hit the nail firmly on the head....Cannot fault any of your comment.. This club is now a pale shadow of the once proud one it used to be...

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Confused.com

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Don't panic boys we have a non league player in:6ft 6ins hoofball seems to spring to mind.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    jw

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Reminiscent of England v Iceland. Meltdown and breakdown. What you saw was McCarthy's effect on genuine, if limited, triers. The paradox is that he is probably the only person able to squeeze a few extra wins to avoid relegation. Once we are safe, he goes.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Jez Walker

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Suffolk Punch is unwell. He asked me to say that Mick is doing a fantastic job and that once the exciting new signings have bedded in promotion is assured.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Pundit

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Well said I agree 100% with you

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    colin

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Absolute rubbish time to leave and can we hire the cowley brothers as they had passion and a desire to win and play football. It look like it was lincoln in the championship not us

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Dan Kilshaw

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • I was so looking forward to reading this section and I haven't been disappointed - well said everybody - surely now enough is enough .Terry Butcher didn't really need to say a word on TV last night - the look on his face said it all . I am not a Town fan but one thing that Ipswich were always known for was good attractive football, making them good to watch and it does take away the pain of losing slightly if your team puts up a good battle - that has long gone . I do genuinely feel sorry for any Town fan who has to fork out a fortune in ticket prices to see a rudderless team . If i performed like that in my job I would be sacked - everybody has take responsibility for their performances - on and off the pitch - there is no team spirit . ME should give all the loyal Town fans something to cheer about and he can start by sacking MM and TC . Last night was an absolute shambles . I once asked MM if he knew what Tactics were and he said yeah they're those little mints that come in a plastic container but i've never tried them . that last sentence may be untrue............

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    fatboyfat

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Last night was disappointing, but not particularly different to any of our other limp exits in the Cups over the past five years. When Mick took over, we looked nailed on to get relegated, with no team spirit, a ton of loan players and a very hostile crowd. Whatever you say about Mick, relegation has not been on the card since his first season - if anything we have challenged for the playoffs. In the process we have had to play some no frills football, sell our best players (who Mick developed), with seemingly no money to replace them and understandably the fans want more from a club with a decent pedigree and a 30,000 seater stadium. Personally I thought the season we reached the playoffs was an over-achievement and we were lucky with injuries. This year, with the sale of Murphy and the injury problems we have gone the other way and we should probably be a few places higher in the League. If Evans was spending millions on new players and this was the result, then fair enough - maybe we do need a change. As it is, get rid of Mick now and who do we replace him with - someone on the same resources who probably takes the club lower or someone who gets to spend money, in which case why not let Mick spend it?

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    RollsReuser

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Too late to do it now unless there is a new manager who can start tomorrow which i doubt. Evans and Milne know nothing of the workings of football club. They are not football people.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Alan Chaplin

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Feel a bit sorry for Mick with little or no resources, what i can say is that as a Norwich supporter we would probably have lost that last night ................Looking a bit bleak in East Anglia all round.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    dave123

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Out-played. out-thought, for 95% of the game. No ideas, no style, no football. Berra couldn't keep the ball within the white lines if he had too, Best must be the worst (no pun intended) centre forward we've ever had, Douglas we got a season to late and couldn't change a game if he had too, and Ward and Sears have been ruined by the man called McCarthy. They say there are no up and coming managers out there, well we have just seen one in our own eyes for 2 games. He worked miracles at Braintree (see where they are now without him), he has transformed a non league side who were the better side over both games. His team played football with a plan, when was the last time you can say that about McCarthy and his numpties. McCarthy makes 5 changes from a winning side which he tried hard to draw by taking off Dozzell. He constantly insults the supporters with his comments and know all attitude. He has to go. They say you are a gentlemen Mick McCarthy, its time to prove it and resign, or are you here for just the money?!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Nodge60

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • The trouble with being on mainstream television is that the whole country now knows what a load of sh1te we are - with of course the notable exception of Suffolk Punch. McCarthy looked lost & confused & couldn't seem to understand why his already discredited tactics failed - again !!!!! Evans may be a bad owner but he can't be blamed for the rubbish McCarthy presents the fans with on a weekly basis. As for 'hot heads' - at any other club he would have gone months ago !!!!!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Old Timer

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Mick has to go after that embarrassing display!!! As Ian Milne has this morning backed Mick I feel the fans need to stick together and Boycott the next home game. Oh and Refund every supporter who attended last night including travel costs!!!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    RobAddison

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Mick. No. Evans Yes. Sunday morning football game last night. So many stoppages largely due to Lincolns game plan. No incentive to come to Ipswich hence Mick is struggling. Unfortunately money speaks and has ruined the game but thats where we are now. Greed at the moment is the winner. Name me a club player like there used to be. Bigger teams have fallen to lesser. It's going to happen.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Cryptic

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • SMALL MINORITY OF HOTHEADS? Mark Heath appears to be like Stuart Watson. Too scared to do some real investigative journalism into how Marcus Evans is destroying, sorry. DESTROYED Ipswich Town football club. Anyone remember the EADT in the early days of Evans takeover spouting the old "Marcus Evans doesn't do failure" "has never failed at anything" "DOES NOT TOLERATE FAILURE". Well Marcus ten years in you have overseen a 4-1 away defeat to Norwich, 1-5 home defeat to Norwich, 7-1 defeat at Peterborough 7-0 @ Chelsea, 6-0 defeats at Blackpool, Leicester, 5-0 @ Crystal Palace. You have sold the most natural goalscorer to come through our ranks in my lifetime (Jordan Rhodes) for 350k while wasting millions by allowing disastrous appointments in Roy Keane and Paul Jewell to make bad signings. You finally appoint a manager capable of turning the fortunes of the club around and who is a shrewd spotter of talent who is able to bring in the likes of McGoldrick, Murphy, Berra and Mings for a combined transfer fee of 10k. However, you have not backed him with a fraction of the money you give Magilton, Keane or Jewell when it became obvious we needed to invest to see us over the line (January 2015). I could go on forever Mr Evans but the point is YOU have to take responsibility for all that is wrong at Ipswich Town football club. You are the one who appointed Clegg. You are the one who has been badly advised. You are the one who has wasted your money. You are the one who appointed Keane and Jewell. You are the one who signed Michael Chopra and paid his debts. You are the one who is pricing the long suffering fans out of seeing there team. YOU are the one who decided to buy this football club and when you buy any football club it is your duty to fund it and make it successful. It is not the fault of the club or it's supporters that you have not got a clue when it comes to football or that you have no desire to invest where needed, that is a fact that was made clear when you appointed Clegg. You need to look over your ten years here ask yourself, can a season in which we made the play-offs only to be eliminated by our arch rivals Norwich over two legs really be the only highlight in that time? Finally when the going gets tough you need to stand up and shoulder the responsibility not to continue to hide behind some notes in a match day programme. I truly believe that the damage you have done may never be fixed, even with a new owner. You HAVE lost the majority of fans and the blame lays firmly with you.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Stat-Matt

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • nothing to do with the Ipswich team then? the two left to defend were rubbish , a heavy tackle might have meant a free kick which could have gone better.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    TERENCE MANNING

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Yo ho, GITS©!! Fone ringing all morning!! First Leicester. 'Hey Bas! Doing our darndest to cash out Lawro. Know he's poor, but his MV has upped with soft goals at your club. Big downer last night. Talk him up, Bas, and there's a big one in it for you'. Then Mick called in. 'Hey man' says M, 'they're hanging me out to dry. Cosa fare, friend?'. 'Be positive, Mick. F is standing by you. Your football CV shot, but may just be we can fix a pundit gig in the Prem. "Eee, great move, but why not loft it into the box and see ow it goes". Might just catch the imagination of the Chinese or the Aussies. Don't resign, though, Mick. Just carry on b*gg*ring things up and you'll get a pay-off end Feb we can share'. Did he not lke that! Putting in a call to Marc.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Basil Smallpiece

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • OK lets keep him in, and see how many games he can lose this season, how long it takes for administration and how small a crowd he can get PR down to. Let's put his new signings in and see if they can play football because Douglas looks like he's got dementia and has forgotten. Lets see him finish ITFC off and ME go bust.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    walberswicks

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Yes its time for mick to go how many chances does this man need to get it right old tactics out of date system it comes to all mangers why are the directors and chairman not listening to the fans who pay money to watch this team to play like this its wrong any other club would sack there manger look at the poll the fans want sacked stop sticking your heads in the sand and listen to the supporters sack the man he is past it and lets get a new young manger in with new ideas. If you dont listen to the fans there will be no one coming to portman road if you keep playing like that sack the manger please

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Chris Taberner

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • I cannot understand why all the fuss....I thought the players won or lost a game, not the manager. Just accept that there are better teams out there and there has to be a loser.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Bobby Lbb

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • This team should hold their heads in shame,they are not fit to wear the shirt,its not that they lost the game,its the way they lost it. It was as if they had never seen one another before this match,and as for thick Mick standing clueless on the touchline,it was the most embarrassing game i have ever watched in 60 years following the Town. Alf Ramsey and Bobby Robson must have been turning in their graves.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    veggieman46

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • how do you make any January signings after an advert for ITFC like that?

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    walberswicks

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • I would also add that, and against the comments you made in your article, that Evans has to act act quickly else he'll haemorrhage season ticket holders (finance) for next year.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    CasperF

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • How bad does it have to get? I've been a supporter for over fifty years and a season ticket holder for many of those. However I'm now asking myself why should I renew next year. I don't expect to see ITFC spending megabucks or being promoted next year. I do expect to see them developing and playing young players as well as playing entertaining football. (And not treating me like an idiot.) McCarthy is not the man for this and never has been. He was necessary to stabilise the club after the mess Evans' previous proteges had got us into. But once he'd done that he should have been moved on in favour of a manager capable of developing young players. He certainly should be moved on now.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    CasperF

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • My concern for this once great club increased when after a recent match MM said something like "I was pleased with the way we played" yet LOST the match! I recall Dick Graham's famous comment when managing Colchester "I don't care how many the other team scores so long as we get one more!"

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    DALINE

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • I think Terry Connor should go, not Mick. The backroom needs a shake up because everyone's too comfortable. Lincoln didn't win it because they simply wanted it more, they were much better prepared and the players were totally clear on what was required as individuals and as a team. We on the other hand were never at the races. We could do a lot worse than sign up the Cowley brothers to work as coaches alongside Mick with a view to taking over in 18 months time, either that or sign that Lincoln forward who looks like security guard at my local Asda.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    MOTT MIKE

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Oh dear EADT is it only two days since you trumpeted a bright new beginning for Touts? This is probably the most embarrassing day in the EADT's history - but not for Town. Going into receivership was embarrassing. Selling out to dodgy offshore tours was embarassing AND disgraceful. Being beaten 10-1 by a poor Fulham team was tricky to live with. Beaten outclassed by A good Lincoln team was merely expected. And why ask such a daft question? No Loans has been asking for his pay off for months. Touts can't afford it. The arrogant gravy train rider should be forced to manage the mess he has created until his ludicrously well paid contract runs out

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Pundit

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • I can't fn believe there's no press conference been called surely that useless t### has got the dignity to resign after that shower of s### ....go now MM and

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Julian Hughes

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • As in a few of the other comments,it's Marcus Evans who should go.He has totally destroyed a once great club and turned it into a laughing stock which the whole country witnessed last night.So Ipswich Star how about getting on his case too.This ridiculous owner who doesn't even show his face should be held accountable! Does he not even notice that hardly anyone goes to watch them anymore. If every season ticket holder didn't renew this year and no-one went next season,do you think he'd do anything?

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Mary Mary

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Lots of those that write on this forum or phone in to sports channels are supporters who have followed the club for many, many years. They definitely are not "Hot heads". The only "Hot heads" at PR are those that can't see beyond the end of their nose. It's one thing to have a Cup upset, it's quite another when fans of a club have doubts that we will beat a side like Lincoln. Absolutely no disrespect to Lincoln. They seem to be a well run club who embrace their supporters. Unlike ITFC who are showing total disregard to fans that are not normally moaners or show their feelings towards the team or manager. Just look at what they have had to put up with for years now and the club could not get much lower in the esteem of those faithful fans. What is happening is a disgrace. But nothing will happen as the ostriches at PR think they are immune from criticism and turn the blame on the very people that keep them in their jobs.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    whymarkmariner

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • It's not "loyalty" to keep the likes of Keane and Jewell for months or years after it's perfectly clear that they're terrible managers that are damaging the club - it's plain stupidity. As for Mick, if he had any integrity he'd resign. This would still leave us hamstrung with a dismal budget due to debt that is entirely down to the owner giving Keane, Magilton and Jewell too much "loyalty" time.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Pete James

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • bottom6 mick doesn't care about ITFC, he's just waiting for his seven figure payoff

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    walberswicks

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • How can fans blame Evan's lack of investment after witnessing the two matches against non-league opposition, when McCarthy's annual salary alone must surely DOUBLE the salaries of Lincoln's manager, its entire team and background staff COMBINED? How can ITFC justify its comparatively high wages when Lincoln were the better team in EVERY respect? Let's move Lincoln FC to Ipswich so we can watch some proper football.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Usually Optimistic

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Mick McCarthy should do the right thing and resign you don't pay off somebody who has let the club down and the fans last night's performance was a disgrace it was his fault he picked the team and all fans should have a say not just "sensible fans" as you call them a lot of those "unsensable fans" are people who have supported the club for years but can't take anymore of this boring hoofball and players who wouldn't get into a non league team it is not a knee jerk reaction it is fans who want to bring some kind of normallity back to this club and put it back to where it belongs amongst the premier league so please Mick if you want to leave with some credibility resign now and let us find a manager who can manage players

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Bacon & Egg

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Mark Heath, who the hell do you think you are calling the majority of sensible supporters "hotheads" ? If you cannot see for yourself what ITFC has become under the current ownership & management then you should not even writing for this local "rag" Ipswich Star. The real supporters are those staying away from PR not wishing to fund (through the obscene ticket prices) the ultimate destruction of their club. Grow a pair Mr Heath and tackle the real problem of Evans if he would even see fit to talk to you.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Brian Betts

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Convention would be if the manager is so "embarrassed" there are only two options :- 1 He hasn't got the resources to the job properly.. so he should quit 2 The resources he has chosen are wrong so he’s not doing the job he’s paid to… so he should be sacked. I think the majority of the is case of (1) and he’s been embarrassed to a massively wider audience by the TV presence… Mick is a good manager (and potentially a good TV pundit) .. I would not be surprised if he “walks”... far more honourable.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    ChelmaCommuta

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • It's increasingly obvious that he is lacking any ideas and cannot motivate the players he has got !..saying things like "I'd take a point" before a match does not give the right message to the players at all !...defeatist and negative !..

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    freedomf

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • NOOOOOOO KEEP HIM IN

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    john smyth

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Can we have a poll on whether Evans should sell up instead?

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Toby

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • ME needs to put up or go. £10k on two players is laughable when other clubs are paying millions for players. Evans is in the wrong sport if he thinks you can compete with no investment.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Brobat blue

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Careful what you wish for, MM is better than most when there is no money in the club. ME is the real problem..............

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Hopefull

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Hey GITS©!! Are you hot-heads or sensible fans??!! Pretty obvious to me what you are!!*!*!!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Basil Smallpiece

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

