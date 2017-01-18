Is it time for Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy to go?

This morning, in the wake of the most humiliating night in Ipswich Town’s history, we ask - is it time for boss Mick McCarthy to go?

The Blues were humbled 1-0 by non-league minnows Lincoln in an FA Cup Third Round replay last night, in front of a national TV audience of millions on the BBC.

The shocking showing prompted Town legend Terry Butcher to call the performance “a disgrace.”

It is the latest low in a season which has seen Town stumble into mediocrity, having failed to win back-to-back games all campaign.

And it increases the pressure on boss McCarthy, who, having saved Town from relegation and led them to the play-offs, has seen his side go backwards ever since.

He has to work with one of the smallest budgets in the Championship, but fans have repeatedly criticised what they see as his negative tactics and team selections.

But Town fans should not expect a knee-jerk response from club owner Marcus Evans.

The multi-millionaire businessman will be well aware of the growing frustration among Town supporters about poor results and the lack of entertainment.

He has shown great loyalty in the past to both Roy Keane and Paul Jewell, in the Ipswich Town tradition which was made famous by the Cobbold family, most notably in the case of a young Bobby Robson.

Evans will not react to a small minority of fans who call for every manager’s head after a disappointing run.

He will be monitoring the situation and will only act when he believes the relationship between the majority of fans and the manager has irretrievably broken down.

Even then, he will not change the manager immediately. He will ensure that the chosen successor is in place before acting.

There is also money to think of. If Evans sacked McCarthy now, with 18 months of his contract still to run, the pay-off would almost certainly be more than £1 million.

We have no way of knowing whether Evans has decided that McCarthy has to go, or is still hoping the veteran manager can turn things round.

But whatever the owner’s thinking, it is very unlikely that McCarthy will leave Portman Road immediately.

