Korszeuski wins world banger title in a thriller at Foxhall

PUBLISHED: 12:56 11 October 2018 | UPDATED: 12:56 11 October 2018

Carl Korszeuski won the 2018 World Banger Championship at Foxhall. Picture: DEAN COX

Carl Korszeuski won the 2018 World Banger Championship at Foxhall. Picture: DEAN COX

Archant

It was an incredible night at Foxhall Heath Stadium on Saturday, as 59 drivers contested the 45th National Unlimited Bangers Championship of the World, writes Dean Cox.

Fans packed into Foxhall Stadum for the 2018 World Banger Championship. Picture: DEAN COXFans packed into Foxhall Stadum for the 2018 World Banger Championship. Picture: DEAN COX

Prior to the big race itself three last chance qualifying races were held, with the winner of each joining the back of the World Final Grid.

Lenny Smith, Callum Gill and Steve Anscombe prevailed, to take their spots in the main event.

And so it came to the World Championship itself, and after the introductions, pyrotechnics, lasers and build-up began, the atmosphere reached fever pitch as the green flags fell to start the race.

Newmarket’s Jack Overy – the 2015 world champion – had drawn pole position out of the public draw and made full use of this as he went into a comfortable lead over Sam Beasley.

Local star Gary Madgwick's hopes were turned upside down in the 2018 World Banger Racing Championship. Picture: DEAN COXLocal star Gary Madgwick's hopes were turned upside down in the 2018 World Banger Racing Championship. Picture: DEAN COX

The Rolls Royce of Gareth Griffiths and the huge USA town car of Andrew Jones got stuck into the action before Suffolk’s former world champion Gary Madwick rolled heavily on the home straight, which brought out a race stoppage.

Once restarted, the race was soon stopped again when Ben Beasley landed a head–on crash on Steve Bailey that hushed the near–capacity crowd before both emerged dazed, but thankfully uninjured.

At the restart, the pace went up a gear as cars were sent spinning in all directions, with Overy looking like he was in a very commanding lead until becoming a victim in the turn-around zone.

The lead then fell to Carl Korszeuski, who kept his head down and took the chequered flag with a fantastic pyrotechnic and laser show to celebrate the moment.

Andrew Jones entertained fans at Foxhall - as his car shows! Picture: DEAN COXAndrew Jones entertained fans at Foxhall - as his car shows! Picture: DEAN COX

Second place went to Darren Fendley, with Overy recovering for third and Brett Ellacot fourth.

The following allcomers race with 54 starters provided many thrill and spills as Joe Morgan claimed the win.

The final event of the night, the showdown race, offered a £1,000 bounty if the winner was the only car left running.

Sadly there was not to be just one finisher, but a spectacular win did go to Liam Lake to end what had been an incredible night.

