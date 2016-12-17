Marcus Evans’ three-point strategy outlined at Ipswich Town PLC AGM

Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne outlined the club’s long-term strategy on behalf of owner Marcus Evans at tonight’s PLC Annual General Meeting at Portman Road.

Milne, who insisted Evans was ‘not hiding from anybody’ when faced with criticism for the multi-millionaire not speaking himself, said: “This event is for me to pass on Marcus’ thoughts.”

After outlining the ‘non-level playing field’ of the Championship regarding the ever-increasing amount of parachute payments clubs relegated from the Premier League receive, he said: “The way forwards is to have a committed level of investment every year to; a) Build a strong academy which feeds player into the first team who can develop into players capable of winning promotion; b) Purchasing players at an early stage of their career that we can develop, for example Grant Ward and Adam Webster, and; c) To maintain a competitive wage structure compared to other clubs to keep and attract players.

“The above strategy is being followed by Ipswich and, as a result, this is a season where a certain amount of re-building is taking place.

“The owner continues to commit sums in excess of £6m per annum. While recent results have been disappointing for everyone, it doesn’t mean that the long-term plan is not the right one for us.

“The alternative plan is to invest large sum, 25-30 million, like other clubs have done in an attempt for quick fixes. If it doesn’t work, and in most cases it hasn’t worked, we’ve seen owners lose patience and look to get out as quickly as possible, often leaving their club in a financial mess.

“While many fans would love to see a crazy owner with deep pockets who might have an instant impact, this is not the right strategy for the club.

“The owner has continued to invest through the ups and downs and he will continue to do so.”

In a lively Q&A session, Blues boss Mick McCarthy received a couple of rousing messages of support, a few pulled no punches with their criticism and another admitted to ‘being on the fence’. Different sections of the crowd, numbering just over 100, applauded each moment.

McCarthy said: ““I’m quite humbled, actually, by the two gentleman that have just voiced their support. I’m not quite sure everybody will think that in this room tonight, because there’s no way that will happen, but at least I get a sense of support from you guys and the ripple of applause that got.

“That does make a difference by the way. I’m glad you don’t want me to go anywhere and I’ve no intentions of going anywhere, not when I’ve got 18 months left on my contract still to run.

“I don’t think I deserve to be pilloried and pushed out actually. I don’t like the suggestion I can’t do the job because quite clearly I can, I’ve been doing this for 25 years.

“I’m just having a bit of a tough time at the minute. I’ve been speaking to Sean Dyche today and he believes the Burnley fans are getting bored with him after four years. Fans get bored, players get bored and people start wanting change – whether that’s rioght or not is another matter.

“I will continue to try and make the team better. I get it that some weeks you turn upo and it deosn’t look like tgat. You must have thought we’ve had the week off some weeks and that we haven’t practicsed free-kciks or corners. You mjst be scratching your heads thinking ‘does he do any work on that training pitch?’ Well, we do, believ me.

“We’ve been talking about the academy. I;m not going to come in here and try to put a gloss on things saying that all of a sudden we’ll have all thse academy players in the team.

“That would be lovely. We had Andre Dozzell in the team on Saturday and for a large part of that game he did very, very well. I’d like to see jOsh (Emmanuel) and Myles (Kenlock) and all the others that have been mentioned getting in the team.

“Don’t think I keep them out on purpose. I try and put the strongest team out having worked with them all week.

“At times like this, I have to say, in the main, you need players with a bit of experience.

“I’ll try and get back to entertaining you. It’s not happening at bthe minute, I get that. We’re having a right toil some weeks. It’s not easy, it’s not pretty and it can’t be entertaining for you and I;m not going to suggest it is.

“For three-a-half-years it was entertaining because we were winning games. With the players I;’ve got I’ll try and get abck to those levels.

“If you’re asking me what can you do – give the players support. There is almost a feeling of apathy about the place when we walk out sometimes and that’s no good to anybody. A gentleman earlier said he’ll support whever happens. That’s support.

“If you’re not happy at the end then boo me and jeer me. You’ve spent your hard-earbned cash and you’re entitled to do that.

“But give the players ytour support when they’re on the pictha dn make some noise and kake it an enjoyable atmosphere. Get behind the lads, then stay behind and give me pleters if you’re not ahppy.

“Don’t come with that negative thought in mind, come with the anticipation of a really good game and that we are going to bash somebody at some stage. Let’s hoeo we do. If we don’t, I’ll stand in the cnetr circle and you can give it to me as much as you want.

Milne added: “As far as I’m concerned, while I’m here Mick is not going anywhere.”

