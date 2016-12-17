Marcus Evans’ three-point strategy outlined at Ipswich Town PLC AGM
21:15 21 December 2016
Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne outlined the club’s long-term strategy on behalf of owner Marcus Evans at tonight’s PLC Annual General Meeting at Portman Road.
Milne, who insisted Evans was ‘not hiding from anybody’ when faced with criticism for the multi-millionaire not speaking himself, said: “This event is for me to pass on Marcus’ thoughts.”
After outlining the ‘non-level playing field’ of the Championship regarding the ever-increasing amount of parachute payments clubs relegated from the Premier League receive, he said: “The way forwards is to have a committed level of investment every year to; a) Build a strong academy which feeds player into the first team who can develop into players capable of winning promotion; b) Purchasing players at an early stage of their career that we can develop, for example Grant Ward and Adam Webster, and; c) To maintain a competitive wage structure compared to other clubs to keep and attract players.
“The above strategy is being followed by Ipswich and, as a result, this is a season where a certain amount of re-building is taking place.
“The owner continues to commit sums in excess of £6m per annum. While recent results have been disappointing for everyone, it doesn’t mean that the long-term plan is not the right one for us.
“The alternative plan is to invest large sum, 25-30 million, like other clubs have done in an attempt for quick fixes. If it doesn’t work, and in most cases it hasn’t worked, we’ve seen owners lose patience and look to get out as quickly as possible, often leaving their club in a financial mess.
“While many fans would love to see a crazy owner with deep pockets who might have an instant impact, this is not the right strategy for the club.
“The owner has continued to invest through the ups and downs and he will continue to do so.”
In a lively Q&A session, Blues boss Mick McCarthy received a couple of rousing messages of support, a few pulled no punches with their criticism and another admitted to ‘being on the fence’. Different sections of the crowd, numbering just over 100, applauded each moment.
McCarthy said: ““I’m quite humbled, actually, by the two gentleman that have just voiced their support. I’m not quite sure everybody will think that in this room tonight, because there’s no way that will happen, but at least I get a sense of support from you guys and the ripple of applause that got.
“That does make a difference by the way. I’m glad you don’t want me to go anywhere and I’ve no intentions of going anywhere, not when I’ve got 18 months left on my contract still to run.
“I don’t think I deserve to be pilloried and pushed out actually. I don’t like the suggestion I can’t do the job because quite clearly I can, I’ve been doing this for 25 years.
“I’m just having a bit of a tough time at the minute. I’ve been speaking to Sean Dyche today and he believes the Burnley fans are getting bored with him after four years. Fans get bored, players get bored and people start wanting change – whether that’s rioght or not is another matter.
“I will continue to try and make the team better. I get it that some weeks you turn upo and it deosn’t look like tgat. You must have thought we’ve had the week off some weeks and that we haven’t practicsed free-kciks or corners. You mjst be scratching your heads thinking ‘does he do any work on that training pitch?’ Well, we do, believ me.
“We’ve been talking about the academy. I;m not going to come in here and try to put a gloss on things saying that all of a sudden we’ll have all thse academy players in the team.
“That would be lovely. We had Andre Dozzell in the team on Saturday and for a large part of that game he did very, very well. I’d like to see jOsh (Emmanuel) and Myles (Kenlock) and all the others that have been mentioned getting in the team.
“Don’t think I keep them out on purpose. I try and put the strongest team out having worked with them all week.
“At times like this, I have to say, in the main, you need players with a bit of experience.
“I’ll try and get back to entertaining you. It’s not happening at bthe minute, I get that. We’re having a right toil some weeks. It’s not easy, it’s not pretty and it can’t be entertaining for you and I;m not going to suggest it is.
“For three-a-half-years it was entertaining because we were winning games. With the players I;’ve got I’ll try and get abck to those levels.
“If you’re asking me what can you do – give the players support. There is almost a feeling of apathy about the place when we walk out sometimes and that’s no good to anybody. A gentleman earlier said he’ll support whever happens. That’s support.
“If you’re not happy at the end then boo me and jeer me. You’ve spent your hard-earbned cash and you’re entitled to do that.
“But give the players ytour support when they’re on the pictha dn make some noise and kake it an enjoyable atmosphere. Get behind the lads, then stay behind and give me pleters if you’re not ahppy.
“Don’t come with that negative thought in mind, come with the anticipation of a really good game and that we are going to bash somebody at some stage. Let’s hoeo we do. If we don’t, I’ll stand in the cnetr circle and you can give it to me as much as you want.
Milne added: “As far as I’m concerned, while I’m here Mick is not going anywhere.”
– See Friday’s EADT and Ipswich Star for more highlights from the meeting.
Sign in to leave your comment
16 comments
Fully support MIck. But wonder EADT could you not have given him more respect by sending a journalist to cover the AGM who has left school and knows how to proof read?
Add your comment | Report this comment
imfromsuffolkgiveme5
Thursday, December 22, 2016
I agree with Valgar, this tried and tested strategy has failed miserably. Perhaps it should be called 'The Groundhog Strategy'. Look forward to just existing, that's all ITFC are going to achieve with these unambitious tactics. More of the same to be served up this season, next season and so on, so on, so on. Boy, what a boring, tedious, negative, pointless outlook.
Add your comment | Report this comment
Poet
Thursday, December 22, 2016
I notice the original article has been changed. Who writes this rubbish with all the spelling mistakes ? It is nice to know you rate yourself so highly Mick McCarthy. We only have to suffer another 18 months hopefully.
Add your comment | Report this comment
chantry
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Well at last Mick has picked up a rioght Suffolk accent or the article has been written with the spelling of a 6 year old. I suspect the latter.
Add your comment | Report this comment
easylec
Thursday, December 22, 2016
The message is clear. No more talented young players will be sold, They will all be content to stay at ITFC even though they are wanted by Premier League Clubs with the opportunity of premier League football and even though those Clubs would treble their wages . Dream on you Town fans
Add your comment | Report this comment
irongloves
Thursday, December 22, 2016
SussexTboy. A bit naive thinking Evans would turn up knowing shortly after the meeting he would be enjoying a free trip to Brazil for an extended holiday.
Add your comment | Report this comment
critic Blue
Thursday, December 22, 2016
I was not at the meeting (but then again I notice far more important people than me did not bother to show up either - eh Marcus?) With regard to the 3 point strategy I admit to being a tad confused. 1. Feeding Academy players into the first team? From what I see any budding Academy player tends to be loaned out or overlooked in favour of some old loanee. 2. Purchasing players at an early stage of their career? How many of these have there been and how many have we seen selected for the first team to gain experience and develop and how many of the players that have been purchased are fit enough to play anyway. MM does not have a record of developing players but instead regurgitates old players that he may have had the luck to get some good games out of at an earlier club. 3. To maintain a competitive wage structure? How long ago was it we heard Magnificent Mick bemoaning the fact that we could not afford to pay the wages currently demanded by decent players and paid by other clubs. Forgive me if I have misunderstood or am just plain ignorant but it seems I must have missed something along the way. It would have been good for Evans to have the decency to turn up and speak directly to those few people still interested enough to attend. But then why does he need to when he knows there are still people out there willing to help fund the Marcus Evans empire irrespective of what he does (or does not do) simply out of some weird believe that they must do it because they are true supporters. I hear the chink of their coins being counted and was that a chuckle I heard from the Board Room or someone just mumbling "fools!!"
Add your comment | Report this comment
SussexTractorBoy
Thursday, December 22, 2016
So when does this strategy start?
Add your comment | Report this comment
Brobat blue
Thursday, December 22, 2016
A worthy strategy. If only Touts were actually following it. The awful prospect of 18 months of No Loans is a nice early Xmas present too. Astonishing that 100 people still waste their time going to this annual puppet show. The fact that over 1000 now can't be bothered speaks volumes. Perhaps the problem is that No Loans does not understand the strategy. How else do you explain the constant stream of injury-prone geriatrics and pointless loans?
Add your comment | Report this comment
Pundit
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Ha ha ha . Did anyone notice in this club statement that point A is contradicted by point B .We can not provide enough players to compete for the first team so we will bring in players from other football club academies. (Then we will sell them or profit) That AGM really sold it to the supporters then. Another AGM with all the answers ready to gloss over any tough questions . The classic "Marcus Evans is not hiding from anyone catch phrase" from Ian Milne. That is exactly what Mr Evans is doing !! Outlined by the very fact he was not interested in addressing the supporters once again. So, we just carry on as usual and watch the defeats continue at every level. What a sorry state this club is in. We probably won,t even show up for the FA Cup run like we did last season !! The peek a boo Marcus Evans remaining tight lipped and nothing at all positive or exciting given to the fans. Marcus Evans still boycotting the customers and someone came up with the idea of issuing the magical 3 prong attack statement. A failed academy with the only two names mentioned in this article were young players we bought here from another club.The usual financial doom and gloom waffle to avoid any debate on recruiting better players. That is why the parachute payments and the £25-£30 million figure was mentioned. We will just bob along and good ol Mick will carry on because he is going no where. If we lose at home to Fulham then it will be just another sad post match interview. Where are the players we bought in to strengthen this team, injured ?
Add your comment | Report this comment
chantry
Thursday, December 22, 2016
3 point plan, 1 asset strip 2. offshore tax scam 3. administration
Add your comment | Report this comment
walberswicks
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
EADT comments sections are just littered with Norwich fans. How sad.
Add your comment | Report this comment
MrDiddle
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Saying it is one thing, doing it is quite another. Obviously the strategy hasn't worked up to now or we would not be in the mess we are.
Add your comment | Report this comment
Vilgar
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Saying it is one thing, doing it is quite another. Obviously the strategy hasn't worked up to now or we would not be in the mess we are.
Add your comment | Report this comment
Vilgar
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Yet more spin. Words dreamed up to pull the wool over folks eyes. Just like the accounts. Let's hope Evans goes sooner rather than later. EVANS OUT.
Add your comment | Report this comment
Jason
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
What a depressing read. Nobody at the club has a clue.
Add your comment | Report this comment
russell mariner
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site