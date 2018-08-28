Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer

Mayhew on the spot for Stow as top-of-table clash ends level

PUBLISHED: 14:42 07 October 2018 | UPDATED: 14:42 07 October 2018

Ed Rolph gives Histon the lead in their 1-1 draw at Stowmarket. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Ed Rolph gives Histon the lead in their 1-1 draw at Stowmarket. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Archant

Thurlow Nunn Premier

Stowmarket Town 1

Histon 1

Josh Mayhew scored from the spot to earn Stowmarket Town a share of the points against league leaders Histon at Greens Meadow, writes Alex Moss.

Ed Rolph celebrates giving Histon the lead at Stowmarket Town. Picture: PAUL VOLLEREd Rolph celebrates giving Histon the lead at Stowmarket Town. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

The top two sides in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table faced off with only two points between them and, after Mayhew’s second-half penalty cancelled out Ed Rolph’s opener for the visitors, the two title rivals could not be separated.

On a wet afternoon at Greens Meadow, it was Stow who had the early chances to score, as Max Melanson had an effort saved by Sam Roach, the Histon goalkeeper, and Ollie Canfer saw a header blocked inside the opening 10 minutes.

At the other end, Rolph, the leading goalscorer in the Premier Division with 11 goals, threatened to add to his tally on 16 minutes, as he met Danny Gould’s cross in the home box.

Rolph would eventually break the deadlock on the half-hour mark, after a long ball forward from the Histon defence was contested by the Histon striker and Sam Nunn.

Ollie Brown's shot is handled by Histon's Matt Green (arms in air) to concede a penalty. Picture: PAUL VOLLEROllie Brown's shot is handled by Histon's Matt Green (arms in air) to concede a penalty. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

The Stow defender got to the ball first, but his attempted clearance fell kindly for Rolph who then made no mistake in front of goal.

Nunn looked to atone for his error at the other end, when a corner was played short and found Angelo Harrop, making his first start of the season, on the edge of the box. Harrop’s cross to the far post was too high for Nunn and Stow went into the interval trailing to Rolph’s strike.

The Old Gold and Blacks came back out after the break on the front foot, with Luke Read heading wide from a Melanson corner, before Stow were handed a golden chance to equalise moments later.

Ollie Brown’s shot was blocked by Matt Green in the Histon box, with the referee deeming the midfielder to have kept the effort out with his hand and pointed to the spot.

Josh Mayhew celebrates his equaliser for Stowmarket in their home draw with Histon. Picture: PAUL VOLLERJosh Mayhew celebrates his equaliser for Stowmarket in their home draw with Histon. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Mayhew stepped up and sent the spot kick into the corner, despite Roach getting a hand to it, to reach double figures for the season and get the hosts back on level terms.

The goal lifted Stow’s confidence and, with just under 30 minutes still to play, they went in search of a winner. Mayhew had a shot deflected wide for a corner and Nunn’s header from the resultant set piece was saved, before Canfer’s header was blocked short of the line in the final minute.

Topic Tags:

Updated: Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after roundabout crash near Cardinal Park

21:44 Jake Foxford
Police are at the scene near Ipswich Waterfront Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

A man is being questioned on suspicion of drink driving in connection with a crash that saw a car end up on a busy Ipswich roundabout.

Investigation reveals more than 20 have been injured using inflatable play equipment

14:26 Adam Howlett
Concerns have been raised over the safety of inflatable play equipment (stock image)Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCK PHOTO

More than 20 people across the UK have been injured while using inflatable play equipment, it has been revealed.

‘Crisis point’ - Concern at continued growth of second home sales in Suffolk

19:00 Andrew Hirst
Southwold has a particularly high concentration of second homes Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A fifth of homes purchased in Suffolk last year were bought as second properties or rental investments, figures show.

Britain’s Got Talent - Your chance to star, as show’s scouts head for Felixstowe

19:00 Judy Rimmer
Britain's Got Talent auditions in Ipswich. Now the show's scouts are coming to Felixstowe. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Have you got what it takes to star in Britain’s Got Talent? The hit show is holding auditions in Felixstowe - and also bringing a BGT Showcase evening to the town.

Video: See the incredible bikes from the Copdock Motorcycle Show

17:44 Jake Foxford
Thousands of people flocked to the Copdcock Motorcycle Show. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich’s Trinity Park became a petrolhead paradise as hosted hundreds of motorcycles from every era at the Copdock Motorcycle Show.

Ed Sheeran warns Brexit will ‘cost UK music scene its voice’

21:05 Jake Foxford
Ed Sheeran is just one of the signatories on an open letter to the PM condemning the effects of Brexit on music in the UK. Picture: VICTORIA JONES/PA WIRE

Musicians including Ed Sheeran, Damn Albarn and Bob Geldof have joined forces to warn about the impact of a no-deal Brexit on the music industry, saying the country would be placed in a “self-built cultural jail”.

Video: Meet the Maasai warriors who are dancing in Ipswich this week

16:01 Jake Foxford
The troupe perform traditional songs and prayers, all in full tribal attire. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Warriors from Kenya’s Maasai region are visiting Suffolk - over 6,000 miles from home - to share their traditional songs and dancing.

Bid to increase sexual safety on mental health wards as 157 incidents reported in Norfolk and Suffolk this year

16:00 Geraldine Scott
Mental health stock photo. Picture: Newscast Online

More than 150 sexual safety issues have been reported at the region’s mental health trust this year, as regulators call for improvements nationwide.

Video: Take a look inside this £1.55m Grade II listed home

15:00 Megan Aldous
Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS

A five bedroom detached family home which is set on 2.25 acres of land is for sale - watch our video tour of the property.

Tributes pour in to ‘kind, beautiful’ teenage girl who died in A140 crash

14:20 Jessica Frank-Keyes
Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Tasburgh where Shannon Gittings died. Picture: Simon Parkin

Tributes from heartbroken family and friends have poured in for a “beautiful, kind” teenager who died after her car crashed into a tree.

Most read

Tributes pour in to ‘kind, beautiful’ teenage girl who died in A140 crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Tasburgh where Shannon Gittings died. Picture: Simon Parkin

Updated: Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after roundabout crash near Cardinal Park

Police are at the scene near Ipswich Waterfront Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Hunt still on for youths who reportedly fled after crash

The incident happened near to the corner of Cambridge Drive and Birkfield Drive Picture: GOOGLE

Youth admits 14 offences as police crackdown at troubled housing estate continues

Castle Court in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Concerns over ‘gatherings of youths’ sees drugs seized in town centre

Drugs found on youths in Ipswich Picture: IPSWICH CENTRAL POLICE

Hundreds reach for the stars - as Britain’s Got Talent auditions roll into Ipswich

Britain's Got Talent Auditons in Ipswich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide