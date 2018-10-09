Long Melford bid to bounce back from heavy defeat in cup clash with Felixstowe

Felixstowe, left, and Long Melford, right, do battle in the Suffolk Premier Cup on Wednesday. Photo: STAN BASTON Archant

Manager Jamie Bradbury says tomorrow night’s Suffolk Premier Cup tie presents an opportunity for his Long Melford players to ‘get back on the horse’ after their heavy defeat on Saturday, writes Nick Garnham.

Long Melford, who had won three and drawn one of their four home league games this season, were humbled 6-0 in front of their own supporters by Woodbridge Town in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

The result was hardly ideal preparation for the first-round tie at Stoneylands versus Felixstowe & Walton United, who play a step higher up the non-league pyramid in the Bostik League North.

Bradbury said: “I hope it was just a bad day at the office, but we weren’t at the races in the first-half. Woodbridge’s league position belies the fact that they are one of the best sides in the division and they will prove that by finishing high up.

“The only two sides we have played who are as good as them are Haverhill Rovers and Stowmarket Town. Woodbridge moved the ball well and were clinical in front of goal, and we didn’t make the most of our possession and opportunities.”

Despite Saturday’s debacle, Bradbury is looking forward to his side testing themselves against opponents who were without a fixture at the weekend due to AFC Sudbury’s involvement in the FA Cup Third Qualifying Round.

He said: “We definitely have nothing to lose and we want to get back on the horse as quickly as possible. Some of the lads who have been waiting patiently for a chance will get an opportunity, but we can’t make too many changes because of county cup rules, which is a bit frustrating.

“We feel we have a strong and big squad who are of a similar standard – we don’t have any superstars – and if players do well then they keep the shirt.

“Felixstowe & Walton are a good side and it will be interesting to test ourselves against them and see if we can be at the level we know we can be on our day.”

The match, one of only two first-round ties in this season’s competition due to the number of entries, kicks-off at 7.45pm.