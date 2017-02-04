More #myitfcpic photos from Ipswich Town Vs Reading
16:50 04 February 2017
James Ager
Ipswich Town fans have been sharing their photos from Portman Road on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #myitfcpic.
We’ve been asking ITFC fans to post their photos using #myitfcpic on social mediaas we launched a new photo campaign, throwing the spotlight on the loyal fans who turn out to support the Blues throughout the season.
We want to celebrate the legions of fans who pull on their shirts and proudly support our home team as they battle their way through the season.
Some have chosen to share arty shots of the ground while others opted for a post-match selfie or a goal celebration.
Meanwhile, some fans have chosen older pictures, highlights from past matches, to share with us today.
See a selection of the photos here - and remember to post yours next Saturday when Ipswich travel to Aston Villa.
