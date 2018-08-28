Framlingham and Newmarket share the spoils

Thurlow Premier Framlingham Town 2 Newmarket Town 2 Newmarket made their first visit to Badingham Road for this Premier Division match, with both sides having registered two wins thus far in the season, writes Iain Smith.

Blake Kicks saw his shot hit the side netting on seven minutes before Michael Shinn’s shot was collected by keeper Sam Chilvers, who had returned to the team.

The visitors were unlucky not to open the scoring on eight minutes when Watson played in Harrison and Chilvers had to make a smart save to prevent him scoring.

Fram started to settle and opened the scoring on 13 minutes as Max Willett’s cross bounced off a defender into the path of Matt Aldis, who headed in from close range.

Shinn was marshaling the visitors’ defence and his free kick caught the wind and the top of the bar before Rodrigues skipped past a defender but his shot was well over the bar.

Gomersall for Newmarket had a couple of efforts go over the bar before Fram increased their lead on 45 minutes when Charlie Smith’s early cross was met by Cyrus Thorpe, who prodded in after the visitors’ defence failed to clear.

With the wind at their backs Newmarket pushed forward and on 55 minutes a ball played between two Fram defenders found Callum Harrison, who steered the ball low across Chilvers to reduce the arrears.

Ling’s shot from outside the penalty area was saved by keeper Archer, before Newmarket equalized when a bouncing ball in the home area was headed in by Partridge.

As the game opened up both teams were looking for a winner. New boy Naylor could not find a home forward after good interplay with Thorpe and Rodrigues and Willett headed wide from a Rodrigues cross.

On 80 minutes Newmarket keeper Archer tipped over an effort from Naylor, as both sides had to settle for a point each.