Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer

Rugby round-up: Colchester win 112-0!

08 October, 2018 - 14:30
Colchester's Ben Murphy scores one of his six tries in their 112-0 win over Luton. Picture: RICHARD PARKER

Colchester's Ben Murphy scores one of his six tries in their 112-0 win over Luton. Picture: RICHARD PARKER

Archant

In our weekly round-up of the local rugby action, there are wins for Colchester, Woodbridge, Braintree and Chelmsford....

Ben Murphy on the break for Colchester in their huge win over Luton. Picture: RICHARD PARKERBen Murphy on the break for Colchester in their huge win over Luton. Picture: RICHARD PARKER

London One North

COLCHESTER absolutely overwhelmed visiting Luton in a wet and windy game, winning 112-0 to stay second in the league.

The Essex side were 50-0 at the break, having run in eight tries, and added another 62 points in the second stanza, with ten more tries.

11 of the scores were converted too, David Higgins adding ten extras and sub Jack White converting his own score at the end of the game.

Colchester's Ollie White wins a line-out against Luton. Picture: RICHARD PARKERColchester's Ollie White wins a line-out against Luton. Picture: RICHARD PARKER

Colchester’s Ben Murphy scored six of the tries, which is thought to be a club record. They travel to Eton Manor next.

Elsewhere, SUDBURY showed fighting spirit in a 52-7 home defeat to table-toppers Rochford Hundred.

They were in contention at the break, 19-7 down, but five second half tries saw Rochford run away with it. As with the rest of London league rugby sides, Sudbury now have a week off – much needed after playing the top four sides in the league.

And DISS completed a clean sweep of defeats for our local sides in London One, falling 34-17 at home to Old Haberdashers.

A chase for the ball as Southwold play Romford & Gidea Park. Picture: LINDA CAYLEYA chase for the ball as Southwold play Romford & Gidea Park. Picture: LINDA CAYLEY

Chris Beaird and Cutu Serruys scored the tries for Diss, with Beaird also adding a penalty.

London Two North East

SOUTHWOLD were beaten 17-10 by Romford & Gidea Park on a wet and miserable day on the common.

Jonny Walker on the carry for Southwold. Picture: LINDA CAYLEYJonny Walker on the carry for Southwold. Picture: LINDA CAYLEY

Wold led 7-0 at the break through a Jonny Mayall try, converted by Luke Wade, but were pegged back to 10-10, Wade adding a penalty.

Unfortunately, a late try then proved decisive for the visitors.

Meanwhile, STOWMARKET were beaten handily be league-leaders Woodford at home, 33-7.

The Suffolk side actually took the lead with a fine try from Dotun Ogunkeyede, converted by Adam Clayson. But that was as good as it got for the home team, with Woodford scoring 33 unanswered points.

Richard Thickett makes a tackle for Southwold. Picture: LINDA CAYLEYRichard Thickett makes a tackle for Southwold. Picture: LINDA CAYLEY

London Three Eastern Counties

WOODBRIDGE enjoyed their first win of the season, outlasting Crusaders 7-6, in a low-scoring tussle in Suffolk.

Crusaders took an early lead through a Rob Loone penalty, but the Warriors fought back to seize the advantage as Jeff Buchanan touched down.

Jeff Buchanan scored for Woodbridge in their win over Crusaders. Picture: SIMON BALLARDJeff Buchanan scored for Woodbridge in their win over Crusaders. Picture: SIMON BALLARD

Loone brought the Crusaders to within a point, but staunch Woodbridge defence stopped them getting any closer and JP Hart came closest to scoring again, having what looked a certain try slapped out of his hands.

London Three Essex

BRAINTREE won another low-scoring game, besting East London 7-5 at home.

JP Hart in action for Woodbridge. Picture: SIMON BALLARDJP Hart in action for Woodbridge. Picture: SIMON BALLARD

The Black and Ambers moved back into third place after grabbing the points from a game which was played against a backdrop of strong winds and driving rain.

It didn’t take long for them to put points on the board and they made the breakthrough after 11 minutes.

A sublime side-step by stand-off Dan Olley saw him squeeze through a gap in the opposition defence before popping the ball to winger Joe Meade.

Meade gathered the pass at speed using a superb angle of attack before scoring under the posts to enable Oakley to kick the conversion and establish a 7-0 lead.

Chelmsford on the charge during their 42-5 win over Old Cooperians. Picture: ANNIE COULSONChelmsford on the charge during their 42-5 win over Old Cooperians. Picture: ANNIE COULSON

That would prove to be enough to win, as London missed a conversion after finally scoring a try just four minutes from time.

Finally, CHELMSFORD stayed unbeaten, claiming their fifth league of the season, with a fine 42-5 home triumph over Old Cooperians.

Paul Redford and Ed Wild tries gave them a 14-5 lead at the break, before Jordan Ayling’s excellet kicking game helped them dominate the second half in poor conditions.

David Hyett, Tom Acorn, Tom Taylor and Warren Woodward added further scores.

Topic Tags:

Video: Take a look inside the new Spoons World Buffet in Ipswich

19:00 Louisa Baldwin
Andy Teoh, manager of Spoons World Buffet Credit: Ella Wilkinson

A new all you can eat buffet restaurant has opened its doors in the town offering everything from Indian to Italian food.

Mcdonald’s in centre of Ipswich evacuated after gas leak

55 minutes ago Jake Foxford
The Tavern Street McDonalds was evacuated and no one was hurt as a result of the carbon dioxide leak. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

The McDonald’s restaurant in Ipswich town centre has been evacuated after a carbon dioxide pipe cracked and gas leaked into the building.

Video: Corrie McKeague: Father accepts missing airman ‘ended up in waste disposal system’

21:15 Jake Foxford
Corrie McKeague in a picture uploaded by his mother. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The father of missing airman Corrie McKeague, who disappeared from Bury St Edmunds two years ago, has accepted that his son likely ended up in a Suffolk landfill site.

Ho, Ho, Ho v No, No, No - garden centre in Christmas Wonderland wrangle with council

20:20 Jessica Hill
Tom Bowden, owner of St John's Nursery, Clacton

The manager of a popular Christmas Wonderland in Clacton has hit back at Tendring District Council for threatening to shut down his festive attraction.

‘Music was the only answer to release the anger’

18:00 Jessica Hill
Simon Glenister of Noise Solution with one of the participants. Picture: lulu@luluash.co.uk

Young people are helped out of depression and anxiety by a unique music-mentoring scheme

Video: Watch amazing footage of science fiction style jet suit being tested in Suffolk

16:49 Andrew Hirst
Another outing for the jet suit Picture: GRAVITY INDUSTRIES

Science fiction has become reality in Suffolk - after the creator of a jet suit put it through its paces at a former airbase in the county,

Readers back plan to keep market away from Ipswich Cornhill

11:30 Paul Geater
Ipswich market has moved to Princes Street - the public now wants it to stay there. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A clear majority of people want to see Ipswich market stay where it is when the Cornhill reopens at the end of the month – they do not want to see stalls return to the front of the Town Hall.

Cafe and surfers join the drive against litter in Suffolk resorts

20:55 Judy Rimmer
Aldeburgh Munchies cafe is offering a free hot drink to anyone who collects a bucket of rubbish. Picture: ALDEBURGH MUNCHIES

Top Suffolk resorts are waging war on beach rubbish. A cafe is offering free hot drinks to litter collectors, while a group of surfers are all set for an autumn beach clean.

‘We were terrified’ – Rescue drama as dog falls down hole into underground cellar

16:07 Dominic Moffitt
Firefighters rescued little Duchy at Chantry Park Picture: JANE VENTON

Firefighters rushed to a distressed Ipswich family’s aid after their pet dog got stuck in a gaping hole in Chantry Park.

Video: Hottest October day for years on way this week - as temperatures to hit mid 20s

16:02 Will Jefford
Sunny weather in Christchurch Park Picture: ARCHANT

East Anglia could see one of its warmest October days for years this week, with temperatures predicted to soar into the mid 20s, adding a new high to an already record-breaking year.

Most read

Video: Take a look inside the new Spoons World Buffet in Ipswich

Andy Teoh, manager of Spoons World Buffet Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Updated: Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after roundabout crash near Cardinal Park

Police are at the scene near Ipswich Waterfront Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Tributes pour in to ‘kind, beautiful’ teenage girl who died in A140 crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Tasburgh where Shannon Gittings died. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘We were terrified’ – Rescue drama as dog falls down hole into underground cellar

Firefighters rescued little Duchy at Chantry Park Picture: JANE VENTON

Power tools worth £1,700 stolen from parked van

The power tools were stolen from a parked van on Macaulay Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Readers back plan to keep market away from Ipswich Cornhill

Ipswich market has moved to Princes Street - the public now wants it to stay there. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide