Seckford Golf Club’s £5,000 donation a ‘fantastic help’ to John Le Vay cancer support centre

PUBLISHED: 19:06 06 April 2017 | UPDATED: 19:06 06 April 2017

Seckford Golf Club members, pictured l-r, captain John Mealing, seniors' captain Terry Duffell and ladies' captain Maggie Porter, present £5,000 cheque to Debbie Logan of the John Le Vay Cancer Support and Information Centre. Picture: PENNY LOU

PENNYLOU

Volunteers at a Suffolk cancer support centre were “absolutely thrilled” to receive the four-figure proceeds from a golf club’s year of fundraising.

Seckford Golf Club, near Woodbridge, raised £5,000 for the John Le Vay cancer support and information centre during competitions, social events and raffles throughout the year.

Seniors’ captain Terry Duffell said the club was “delighted” to make the donation, with more than 100 members attending a recent presentation.

“The £5,000 raised for this excellent cause reflected the genuine interest in the work undertaken by the Centre, and the generosity of the members and many visitors,” he added.

Debbie Logan, who runs the centre at Ipswich Hospital’s oncology unit, said her team of volunteers were “absolutely thrilled” by the donation, which would support their work offering patients a place to relax and a “plethora of information and support”.

“We would like to say a huge thanks to all that have supported and donated throughout the year,” she added.

The centre offers advice on benefits, complementary therapy and support to patients returning to work as well as making referrals to other professionals within the hospital.

Ms Logan said the club’s donation would be “fantastic help” with running the 24 initiatives the centre provides to help people affected by cancer, such as the recently launched Gentleman’s Club for men with prostate cancer.

Visit here for more information about the centre.

