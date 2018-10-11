SIL Senior preview: Table-toppers Capel host Harpers as champs Achilles travel to red-hot Henley

Defending SIL champions Achilles travel to Henley Athletic in the SIL Senior Division game of the weekend

Suffolk and Ipswich League Senior Division leaders Capel Plough will look to consolidate their advantage atop the table this weekend when they host Felixstowe Harpers United.

The Ploughmen went top after winning a thrilling clash 4-3 at Claydon last weekend, with Shaun Webb bagging a brace after the home side had three times come back from a goal down.

Harpers, who sit in sixth place with a game in hand on most sides, drew 1-1 with Trimley Red Devils last week.

Defending champions Achilles, who saw boss Luke Hillyard depart last month, will travel to Henley Athletic in what looks one of the best matches of the weekend.

Free-scoring Achilles, who boast a league-best goal difference of plus 20, have a game in hand on league leaders Capel and sit second in the table, just two points behind, having smashed Bramford 7-2 away last week.

But they face a Henley side in red-hot form who crushed Wenhaston 8-0 away last weekend, with Russ White grabbing a hat-trick, Clark Bruce and Tim Griggs both getting a pair and Arran Sheppard also scoring.

Athletic sit fourth in the league, and would overtake Achilles with a win.

Third-place Crane Sports entertain Benhall St Mary, and could go top with a win and defeats for Capel and Achilles.

They boast the second-best goal difference in the league of plus 16, but surprisingly lost 2-1 at struggling Leiston St Margarets last week.

Benhall are also up towards the top of the league, currently in fifth place, and drew 2-2 with Grundisburgh last weekend.

At the other end of the table, rock-bottom Grundisburgh are still searching for their first win of the campaign, having drawn one and lost seven of their first eight games.

They host 11th placed Westerfield this weekend.

Full fixtures: Capel Plough v Felixstowe Harpers United, Crane Sports v Benhall St Mary, Grundisburgh v Westerfield United, Haughley United v Bramford, Henley Athletic v Achilles, Leiston St Margarets v Claydon, Trimley Red Devils v Coplestonians.