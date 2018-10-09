Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer
Video

Mike Bacon’s Ipswich Witches 2018 review... PLUS Chris Louis on injuries, bikes, frustrations, Drew Kemp and more....

09 October, 2018 - 15:07
Michael Hartel (blue helmet) and team-mate Danny King crash in the first heat of the Ipswich v Lakeside meeting early in the season. It was a crash that put King out for the season after an a failed comeback bid. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Michael Hartel (blue helmet) and team-mate Danny King crash in the first heat of the Ipswich v Lakeside meeting early in the season. It was a crash that put King out for the season after an a failed comeback bid. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

It wasn’t a great season at Foxhall Heath for Ipswich Witches. Just 13 home meetings, they failed to win a cup tie or make the play-offs. MIKE BACON takes a look at what went wrong.

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins (left) and promoter Chris Louis, (centre), with Cameron Heeps. It was a tough year for the Witches management. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comWitches team manager Ritchie Hawkins (left) and promoter Chris Louis, (centre), with Cameron Heeps. It was a tough year for the Witches management. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

It didn’t appear possible Ipswich Witches’ 2018 season could be as injury-hit as 2017... WRONG!

In a sport fraught with danger, the Foxhall Heath side were – for a second year on the bounce – victims of long-term injury that scuppered a campaign that promised so much.

When Ipswich No.1 Danny King crashed with team-mate Michael Hartel in heat one of the Witches home clash with Lakeside in May, little did the Foxhall faithful realise the season-long consequences.

Damage to nerves in King’s left arm was the outcome. A return to the track a few weeks later lasted just a couple of meetings and the Witches No.1 was out for the season – it was the middle of June.

Injuries to Nico Covatti early on and then later another season-long injury for Hartel saw the Witches chopping and changing throughout the year.

And because of that momentum was never gained.

The Championship season was shortened in 2018, with just one home and one away league clash, away from the usual two home and two away.

Go out of the early season League Cup and/or the KOC first round and it’s a pretty bare fixture list ahead – the Witches were out of both by the first week in May.

Rory Schlein and injured skipper Danny King. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comRory Schlein and injured skipper Danny King. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Quite honestly, their season never got going.

After coming bottom of their three-team League Cup group (to Lakeside and Peterborough), the Witches, hindered by King’s crash in the first leg, were soon out of the KO Cup too – again to Lakeside.

An encouraging start to their Championship campaign with two early home wins and a draw at Newcastle kept a good feeling going in the Foxhall camp, but a damaging 10-pt defeat at Berwick was a big disappointment, especially as Witches Aussie star Rory Schlein netted an 18-pt maximum.

Indeed Schlein was doing a fine job without his heat leader partner King and the Witches guests were in the main scoring freely – Scott Nicholls very much coming to the fore as a guest as the season wore on.

Witches new signing Drew Kemp. An Ipswich asset and shining star. PICTURE STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.comWitches new signing Drew Kemp. An Ipswich asset and shining star. PICTURE STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com

However, when Workington beat the Witches in July at Foxhall the writing was on the wall and despite picking up big away wins at lowly Redcar and later Scunthorpe, too many points had already been dropped – Peterborough as good as sealing the Witches play-off fate when they won at Foxhall in August.

Three successive defeats, two at home, saw the Witches campaign end on the dampest of squibs.

Indeed of the team that ended the season with defeat to Berwick at Foxhall, only two began it in the Witch on opening night... Cameron Heeps and Covatti.

It wasn’t all bad news though.

Argentinian duo Nico Covatti and Coty Garcia find something to laugh about in a season that wasn't much of a laughing matter for the Foxhall faithful. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comArgentinian duo Nico Covatti and Coty Garcia find something to laugh about in a season that wasn't much of a laughing matter for the Foxhall faithful. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The season did end on a positive note for many Foxhall fans.

That was because of the debut of 16-year-old Drew Kemp, the Great Blakenham-based youngster, who made a huge impression during the final month of the campaign.

It is set to be a long winter for Witches fans, but Kemp’s name will surely be the first name on the 2019 Witches team sheet.

Topic Tags:

Heavy traffic disruption in Ipswich due to ‘essential’ gas works

17:53 Dominic Moffitt
The junction with Bramford Road on Norwich Road, Ispwich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Temporary three-way traffic lights put up on Norwich Road are causing major traffic problems.

Brawl at Ipswich bus station leads to three arrests

16:46 Dominic Moffitt
Man being arrested at Turrett Lane Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Three people have been arrested following a large street fight in Ipswich today close to the Old Cattle Market bus station.

Ipswich market traders hope for better times as Cornhill ready to reopen

16:30 Paul Geater
Ipswich Market at Cornhill

Market traders in Ipswich are hoping for a boost in customer numbers when the work on the Cornhill is complete and Princes Street is fully reopened.

Video: Hotel prices soar for 2019 Ed Sheeran gigs – with some fully booked for ENTIRE weekend

16:11 Emily Townsend
Prices for hotel rooms have soared for the Ed Sheeran gig weekend Picture: DANNY HIGGINS PHOTOGRAPHY

Fans of Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran face paying as much as four-and-a-half times the usual amount for hotel rooms when he performs his four homecoming gigs next summer.

Suffolk has six weeks to find the £43m needed to go ahead with crossings

17:36 Paul Geater
Overall look of the bridges for the Upper Orwell Crossings from Foster + Partners. Picture: FOSTER+PARTNERS

There are six weeks left to find the £43m needed to save the Upper Orwell Crossings, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet has heard.

What does a 3D productivity and digital media technologist really do all day?

16:31 Jessica Hill
Tom Ranson of the University of Suffolk at the MENTA business show demonstrating a 3D printer

While some aspects of Tom Ranson’s job are very hi-tech, in some ways its just child’s play as we discovered when we spent a day in his life.

Man caught with drugs during ‘cuckooing’ sting in Ipswich

15:52 Adam Howlett
Ipswich Magistrates Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A man has pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and crack cocaine after being arrested during a police raid on a suspected ‘cuckooed’ property.

‘We’re delighted so far’ - Three robot medical secretaries introduced at Ipswich Hospital

15:21 Sam Russell
A general view of Ipswich Hospital Picture: East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust/PA Wire

Robots are working as medical secretaries alongside human staff at a Suffolk hospital in a first for the NHS, it has emerged.

Guide dog owner felt like she was in ‘horror film’ after dog attacked

14:57 Will Jefford
Emma Free's dog, Ivy at an event at Sailmakers Supermarket. Picture: WARREN PAGE

A mum-of-two whose guide dog has been the victim of four separate attacks in the space of just 18 months has likened each traumatic ordeal to being trapped in a horror film.

Suffolk hotel described as ‘intimate and relaxed’ wins national award

4 minutes ago Megan Aldous
The Bildeston Crown has won a national award Picture: THE BILDESTON CROWN

An independent hotel reviewer has crowned a Suffolk hotel as one of the best in the country.

Most read

Ed Sheeran: final Ipswich date added after overwhelming demand

Ed Sheeran will now be in Ipswich for the whole bank holiday weekend in August. Picture: POMONA

Video: Take a look inside the new Spoons World Buffet in Ipswich

Andy Teoh, manager of Spoons World Buffet Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Brawl involving large group in Ipswich town centre broken up by police

The scene at Turrett Lane Picture: ARCHANT

Video: Revealed – The top five parking ticket hotspots in Ipswich

Parking ticket hotspots in Ipswich - Fonnereau Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Brawl at Ipswich bus station leads to three arrests

Man being arrested at Turrett Lane Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Proud’ parents of 17-year-old A140 crash victim write emotional message to ‘angel’ daughter

Shannon Gittings, who died on October 3 in a car crash. PHOTO: Gittings family

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide